BSV Blockchain Association Citadel event in India a resounding success
Zug Switzerland, 05 December 2022: The BSV Blockchain Association held a successful meetup on 16 October to inaugurate the launch of its new Citadel office in India. The event allowed enthusiasts, builders and businesses to meet, learn, discuss, and build together on the BSV blockchain. The new Citadel office is...
Pay for storage using Proof of Retrievability on Bitcoin
This post was first published on Medium. We develop a novel method for a user to pay for cloud storage. Compared to traditional cloud storage such as Amazon’s S3, the user does not have to trust the server. We use Bitcoin smart contracts to ensure the payment is contingent upon the server‘s Proof of Retrievability (PoR), which can only be produced if the data is still available and can be retrieved if needed.
Australia: Scammers luring digital asset owners with fake paper wallets
Australian scammers are using fake paper wallets to target unsuspecting digital asset owners before fleecing them, police in the southeastern state of New South Wales have revealed. According to a social media announcement by the NSW police, a number of people in the state have fallen for this trick and...
Can a Crypto Stock Be a Value Stock? This Billionaire Investor Thinks So
This crypto stock is down more than 80% from its high, but a billionaire investor is buying.
Was this BSV’s bottom?
It was only about six weeks ago that the world was hit with the news that a former Norwegian school teacher who hates the use of his given name had every right to mentally abuse people with neurological disabilities as long as their victims are generally disliked by lots of anonymous accounts on social media.
Italy to introduce 26% capital gains tax on digital asset profits
Italy’s budget for 2023 includes plans to impose a 26% capital gains tax on digital asset profits exceeding €2,000 (~US$2,111), according to a report by Bloomberg. Taxpayers can be subject to a lesser 14% rate if they declare the value of their digital assets as of January 1, 2023, to authorities.
US court orders digital asset fraudster to pay $2.8M following CFTC tussle
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has scored a significant win in court against Jeremy Spence, a digital asset trader charged with misrepresentation and obtaining false pretense. The District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered Spence to pay $2.8 million to the victims of his Ponzi scheme,...
How to build HandCash apps from scratch with OpenAI and the Connect SDK
The HandCash team has shown how easy it is to turn a Bitcoin SV (BSV) app idea into a working product in one hour or less. Working under pressure in real-time on a YouTube livestream, CEO Alex Agut, CTO Rafa Jiménez, and Brett Banfe chose an app idea selected by user poll and created a prototype using OpenAI and HandCash’s Connect SDK, complete with real Bitcoin payment functionality.
South Korea’s Science Ministry unveils metaverse strategy, ethical principles for industry operators
South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) has made public a metaverse strategy to guide the country’s foray into virtual worlds. According to a press statement by the MSIT, the strategy will assist South Korea “to better respond to disruptive innovation and emerging new technologies, and be prepared for the future.” The roadmap rests on four major areas, which Head of MSIT Lim Hyesook says will give the country a headstart over others in the industry.
Tether panics as loan scrutiny mounts, throws Alameda under bus
Tether’s top execs appear increasingly agitated as prominent mainstream media outlets sharpen their focus on the stablecoin’s alleged reserves. This week, the Wall Street Journal published an article expressing doubt over Tether’s claims that it has sufficient reserves to back the over $65 billion worth of its USDT stablecoin currently out there in the wild. Specifically, the WSJ expressed concern over Tether’s willingness to loan USDT to exchanges and market-makers that provide sketchy tokens as collateral instead of selling USDT for USD, as the company claims is the standard operating procedure.
