LA County Reports 10,000+ COVID-19 Infections
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and 1,713 on Monday. Sunday and...
Horvath, Solis Take Supervisor Oaths of Office
Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis took their oaths of office for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Monday — Horvath debuting on the county’s governing body as its youngest-ever elected woman, while the political veteran Solis begins her third and final term. Solis got the spotlight first...
Latest Storms Bring More Than An Inch of Rain to Parts of LA County
Porter Ranch received 1.57 inches of rain over the past five days according to reports from the National Weather Service. Northridge received .79 inches of rain, the Chatsworth Reservoir received .63 inches of rain, and Agoura Hills received .59 inches of rain. In Los Angeles County mountains, Warm Springs received...
Robert Luna Officially Assumes LA County Sheriff’s Duties
After the formality of a weekend swearing-in ceremony, Robert Luna Monday officially assumed his duties as the 34th sheriff of Los Angeles County. The former Long Beach Police chief took the oath of office on Saturday morning during a ceremony at the county Hall of Administration in downtown L.A. — his wife Celines pinning the gold star on his crisp new tan-and-green uniform while their two adult children stood nearby.
Karen Bass Opens Online Portal for Jobs in Her Administration
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration. The portal is open to candidates from Los Angeles and across the country. “Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people...
Robert Luna Sworn In as New Los Angeles County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with...
Rain Falls in Parts of LA County, but Dual Storms Appear to Weaken
Intermittent light rain is expected to continue across parts of the Southland this weekend as the second of two storm systems moves into the region, but forecasters said the one-two punch will likely result in less precipitation in the Los Angeles area than originally expected. According to the National Weather...
Body Found in Malibu Area ID’d by Family as Transgender Woman
A body found at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area was identified by family members as a transgender woman, and the investigation was continuing Monday into the death. The body was found Thursday morning in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but sheriff’s officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palmdale
A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Brown is black, 6...
Residents in Woodland Hills Warned Before Coyote Bit Toddler
A team of volunteers and animal control officers went door-to-door to warn residents of a Woodland Hills neighborhood about coyotes roaming their area just hours before a toddler was attacked in front of her home, authorities said Saturday. The attack occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 22400 block...
18 Suspects Arrested For Retail Theft Allegations
A total of 18 suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in organized retail theft incidents at four shoe and clothing retail chain locations in a two-day period last week, police said Monday. The thefts occurred Thursday and Friday — two in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division and...
Officials Break Ground on Overpass Project to Expedite Traffic in Menifee
Officials in Menifee Monday broke ground on a $35 million freeway overpass project intended to expedite traffic flows going east and west near the city center. “The Holland Road Overpass is a critical infrastructure improvement project that will help alleviate traffic on Newport Road and expand overall mobility across our community,” Councilwoman Lesa Sobek said.
Authorities ID Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Long Beach. The vehicle was eastbound on Second Street about 1 a.m. Sunday when it hit the man, who was crossing outside a marked crosswalk near Marina Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Firefighters Quickly Put Out Apartment Fire
It took just 10 minutes for firefighters to put out flames that were showing from an apartment unit in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles. The fire was first reported around 8 p.m. at 8108 S. Hoover St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. First...
Santa, Elves and City Officials to Roll Through Hemet for Christmas Parade
Along with Santa Claus, candy canes, sugars plums, gingerbread and other Christmas sweets will be featured Saturday during the Hemet “Candyland Christmas Parade.”. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, beginning at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Gilbert Street. It will run west to east, covering roughly 1.5 miles, ending at Florida and Santa Fe Street.
CicLAvia Returns To South Los Angeles, Event Goes Smoothly
More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles were closed to vehicles through 3 p.m. Sunday for the year’s final CicLAvia event, in which city officials encouraged residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of non- motorized transport. CicLAvia-South...
CicLAvia Returns to South Los Angeles on Sunday
More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday for the year’s final CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport. CicLAvia-South LA will take place...
Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Pedestrian in San Pedro
A 70-year-old man was fatally struck Monday by a sanitation truck in San Pedro. The man was hit around 5:10 a.m. at South Pacific Avenue and 13th Street, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. “It was an unfortunate accident,” Lopez said. The Valley Traffic...
Suit by Relatives of Woman Killed in SFV Traffic Wreck Headed to Trial
A judge ruled that relatives of a young singer-songwriter killed in 2018 after her car was struck by another vehicle in the San Fernando Valley can take to trial their lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, which alleges wrongful death and dangerous condition of a public property that made it hard to see an oncoming car.
Man Charged with Murder in Death of Mt. SAC Tram Driver
A 38-year-old man accused of intentionally running down and possibly stabbing a Mt. San Antonio College employee at the Walnut campus was charged Monday with murder. The murder charge against James Edward Milliken Jr. includes an allegation that he used deadly weapons in the attack — a knife and a vehicle.
