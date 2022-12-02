Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner
President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’
On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
Joe Biden's Latest Photo Prompts Intense Speculation About His Legs
Biden shared an image of himself in the Oval Office that featured a wild optical illusion.
Paul Pelosi covers injuries at Kennedy Center Honors in first appearance since hammer attack
Paul Pelosi made an appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday — his first since the hammer attack — wearing gloves and a hat, possibly to cover the injuries that kept him in hospital for six days.The 82-year-old husband of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right hand after the assault.On Sunday, Mr Pelosi was joined by his wife in a box seat to view the annual televised ceremony during which artists including George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and Irish Rockers U2 were honoured.The event...
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
President Joe Biden Nearly STUMBLES Off Stage During Chaotic Rally In New York
President Joe Biden gave a chaotic rally in New York over the weekend where he nearly fell off the event’s stage and also sparred back and forth with a heckler in the audience, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sensational incident took place on Sunday as Biden made an appearance in...
White House unveils holiday decor that captures ‘very idea of America’
First lady Jill Biden unveiled a first look at the White House’s annual holiday decorations on Monday, revealing this year’s theme as “We the People.”
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
BRIAN KILMEADE: Press mad at Biden for lying about granddaughter's wedding
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade comments on the press calling out President Biden for lying about his granddaughter, Naomi Biden's wedding on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
'You're A Disgrace!' Three Hecklers THROWN OUT Of Joe Biden's Last Midterm Rally After Sparring Back & Forth With The President
Three hecklers were kicked out of Joe Biden’s rally this week after shouting at the president as he made one last push for the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic confrontations took place on Monday as President Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Bidens' first White House state dinner a star-studded affair
President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
Biden family stockings omit Hunter's out-of-wedlock daughter for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, the Biden's Christmas stockings above the White House fireplace did not include Hunter Biden's out-of-wedlock daughter.
A U.S. President died at the Jersey Shore but small marker is all that’s left to remember it
“James A. Garfield is dead,” the Red Bank Register reported on Sept. 21, 1881, one of the many newspapers that delivered the sad news telegraphed from the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch that yet another U.S. president had died by an assassin’s bullet. News that the 20th...
Jill Biden Shines In Off The Shoulder Black Gown With Cutouts For State Dinner With POTUS Joe: Photos
First Lady Jill Biden always wears beautiful outfits when attending major events as FLOTUS, and the State Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 was no exception. Jill looked absolutely stunning for the evening in a black long-sleeve dress that featured an off-shoulder design along with geometric cutouts. She completed her look with a pair of droplet diamond earrings, her main jewelry piece. The blonde beauty opted to wear her tresses in a half-up-half-down style with her stylish bangs parted in the middle. The first lady and President Joe Biden held the event on the White House’s South Lawn to celebrate the United States’ relationship with France, and they were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.
