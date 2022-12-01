PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...

