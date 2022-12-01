Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
New Milkshake Flavor Will Be Available at 2023 PA Farm Show; Here's How to Try It Early
Milkshakes from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association are one of the most popular food items at the PA Farm Show, usually served in classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate. In 2023, the PA Dairymen's Association will launch a new flavor of milkshake at the Farm Show: orange cream. The PA Farm...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Oxford PA
OXFORD - Whether you are a resident of Oxford, Pennsylvania, or just passing through, you can visit several restaurants. for dinner. Among the best are The Ugly Mutt Restaurant and Bar, Sawmill Grill, Andre's Pizza, and the Octoraro Tavern. Sawmill Grill. Located in Oxford, PA, Sawmill Grill is one of...
PhillyBite
5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania
- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mount Joy, PA
Mount Joy came from an aristocratic English name, ‘Mountjoy.’. The city in Lancaster County offers a variety of activities for locals and visitors alike, making it the perfect vacation destination to unwind and enjoy farm life. Everyone who visits Mount Joy won’t be disappointed because it prides itself on...
abc27.com
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
WGAL
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
columbiaspy.com
Sunday, December 4, 2022
(Click/tap on photos to see larger, sharper images.) The borough manager said they're locating test pits. More ferals - just off the 200 block of Poplar Street. Aftermath of yet another vehicle accident at 4th & Poplar. Mayfly at the Watch & Clock Museum. Cart on Linden Street. Cow, decked...
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
fssfalcon.org
Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice
CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
mainlinetoday.com
Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc
On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square Working to Better Understand New Animal Health Emergency
Since the first case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza was discovered in Pennsylvania, Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center has been busy doing diagnostic work to try to better understand the virus, writes Katherine Unger Baillie for Penn Today News. The outbreak of the H5N1 HPAI strain has affected...
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in …. Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Scranton travel agency offers military educational …. Scranton travel agency...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Route 30 in Lancaster County. A crash in the westbound lanes of Route 30 at Route 283 in Manheim Township caused significant delays, but has since been cleared. Traffic is now back to normal.
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
Lower Merion Deli’s Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
