Meals of Hope plans to make the holiday season a little brighter for people in Southwest Florida struggling to put food on the table. Meals of Hope packed 500,000 meals in a matter of two hours Saturday morning during an event called Holidays Without Hunger, its biggest of the year. On the menu this year: cinnamon sugar diced oatmeal. Over 1,200 volunteers packaged oatmeal to be distributed in Lee and Collier counties.

2 DAYS AGO