Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
Upton applauds Pfizer’s continued expansion and investment in Kalamazoo County
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Representative Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, on Monday, December 5 released the following statement after Pfizer announced it will invest $750 million and add 300 jobs at its facilities in Portage, Michigan. “Pfizer has put Portage on the map, especially early on in the...
go955.com
Senator McCann weighs in on $750 million Pfizer expansion
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Senator Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) issued the following statement Monday, December 5 regarding Pfizer’s announcement of a $750 million Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) 2 investment planned at its Kalamazoo manufacturing facility. “Pfizer has long been a critical employer in the Kalamazoo region and a...
go955.com
Pfizer to invest again in Portage manufacturing facility: Portage City officials excited
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Pfizer, Inc. announced on Monday, December 5 that it will invest another $750 million in its Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) Phase 2 project at the Pfizer Global Supply campus in Portage, creating approximately 300 additional new jobs. This investment follows the March 2021 groundbreaking...
go955.com
Pfizer to invest $750 million to expand Portage MI facility and create 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, December 5 that Pfizer Incorporated will be investing $750 million in it’s Portage, MI facility. Officials say the investment is set to help expand production and create 300 jobs. They went onto say the investment aims to...
go955.com
More budget details for 2023 to be reviewed by Kalamazoo City Commission today
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners get a presentation on the proposed 2023 city budget this afternoon, but it won’t be the first or last time. They have been discussing bits and pieces all year, and much of the spending is guided by priorities set in the Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 master plan approved 8 years ago.
go955.com
Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say draft plan to fine company and order improvements isn’t enough
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say a draft plan to fine the company and order improvements to stop nuisance odors, just doesn’t go far enough. Michigan Air Quality officials held a public hearing last Thursday evening, December 1 on the settlement...
go955.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
go955.com
Harmful Algae Bloom Advisory lifted for Allegan County’s Swan Lake
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department has lifted the advisory for Swan Lake located in Cheshire Township. The advisory originally issued in July of this year was due to the presence of harmful algae blooms (HABs). Health officials say that the cooler weather often reduces...
go955.com
Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting on Friday night, December 2 that hospitalized a teenage boy. It happened in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood at Center Street and Hazard Avenue near Gull Road. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot and...
go955.com
Two injured in apartment complex shooting near Battle Creek
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Springfield that injured two people on Friday, December 4. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 4000 block of Dickman Road around 8:30 p.m. where...
Comments / 0