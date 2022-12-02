Read full article on original website
TTCC celebrates 68 years of Santa's Village
BRISTOL — Join in for the 68th year of a memorable holiday tradition. Be amazed at the many sights that greet you entering the enchanted Santa’s Village. It begins Friday, Dec. 9, from 6–8 p.m. and continues on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, from 2–5 p.m. at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center in Bristol. This event is free to all individuals. We are asking you to bring in one canned good item when you visit the Village, if possible, to be donated to the local food pantry.
Soft plastics and pop top canned goods collection Saturday in Laconia
On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club along with the Green Sanctuary and Social Justice Committees of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia are holding their next soft plastics collection. We will also be collecting pop top canned goods for distribution to local food pantries. Our volunteers will be out front of the little white church at 172 Pleasant St. in Laconia for curbside pickup.
