BRISTOL — Join in for the 68th year of a memorable holiday tradition. Be amazed at the many sights that greet you entering the enchanted Santa’s Village. It begins Friday, Dec. 9, from 6–8 p.m. and continues on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, from 2–5 p.m. at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center in Bristol. This event is free to all individuals. We are asking you to bring in one canned good item when you visit the Village, if possible, to be donated to the local food pantry.

10 HOURS AGO