Marshall: Execution review should happen quickly
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A state review of execution procedures should be done quickly so death sentences can move forward, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday. Marshall told reporters that he did not object to the review announced last month by Gov. Kay Ivey after a string of...
California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry's supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation's most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the...
Oklahoma man charged in killings of 4 men found in river
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Oklahoma man accused of killing and dismembering four men in eastern Oklahoma was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree murder. Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the charges against Joseph Kennedy, 67, at a news conference.
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic
Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December warming. In Utqiagvik, Alaska’s northernmost community formerly known as Barrow, it hit 40 degrees (4.4 degrees Celsius) Monday morning. That’s not only a record by six degrees (3.3 degrees Celsius) but it’s the warmest that region has seen on record from late October to late April, according to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Giants let winnable game slip away in tie vs. Commanders
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are showing signs of cracking with five games left in the regular season and the playoffs on the line. Record-wise, coach Brian Daboll's team is in the second of three wild-card spots with a 7-4-1 mark, just ahead of Seattle (7-5).
