COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a commercial building fire on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m., after a passerby discovered flames and called 9-1-1. Firefighters arrived within minutes and reported a well-involved blaze at the rear of 440 5th St., per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. When crews began to deploy firefighting hand lines toward the rear of the building, a portion of a single-story structure collapsed. As more firefighters arrived and an initial attack commenced, it was determined the fire had spread to the rear of 422 5th St.

2 DAYS AGO