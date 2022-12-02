Read full article on original website
Columbus foot chase ends in arrest
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man has been arrested trying to escape sheriff’s deputies on foot after being served a warrant, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On December 4, at approximately 4:41 p.m., deputies from BCSO attempted to serve a level 4 felony warrant...
Clifford man charged with trafficking drugs in Bartholomew County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located 9 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.
Investigation into 5th St. fire cause remains ongoing
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An investigation to determine the cause of the devastating fire on 5th Street in downtown Columbus over the weekend remains ongoing, according to the Columbus Fire Department (CFD). Personnel from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office and CFD worked at 422 5th Street for approximately eight...
Weekend fire causes smoke, water damage to chamber building
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Frey has announced that as a result of the fire late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce offices will be closed for an unknown period of time. She said that staff is available via email...
Columbus Fire Department fights downtown blaze
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a commercial building fire on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m., after a passerby discovered flames and called 9-1-1. Firefighters arrived within minutes and reported a well-involved blaze at the rear of 440 5th St., per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. When crews began to deploy firefighting hand lines toward the rear of the building, a portion of a single-story structure collapsed. As more firefighters arrived and an initial attack commenced, it was determined the fire had spread to the rear of 422 5th St.
North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
Rep. Frye again chairs state committee
INDIANAPOLIS — District 67 State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), which serves Jennings county, has been reappointed to serve as chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee. “It’s an honor to be reappointed to this critical committee, which examines and vets legislation related to public safety and...
Council for Youth Development names new director
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Council for Youth Development (CYD) welcomed Columbus resident Sara Dunlap as the organization’s new director on Thursday, December 1. Dunlap received her Bachelor of Science/Education from Indiana University and earned her Master of Education from Indiana Wesleyan University. She was selected because of her...
