Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley
With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana officials are excited about plans for revitalizing downtown
For many years, city leaders have wanted to revitalize the downtown area of Fontana, and now their plans are beginning to take shape. The city recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mixed-use project at 8480 Nuevo Avenue which will feature a 29-unit apartment building (including two “affordable” apartments) as well as a restaurant on the first floor.
knewsradio.com
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
applevalley.org
Apple Valley News
Town of Apple Valley to host community project funding workshop. Apple Valley, CA – November 29, 2022: The Town of Apple Valley will be accepting Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) project applications for fiscal year 2023-2024. All community organizations seeking funding must attend a...
Holiday celebration Saturday for Riverside County’s foster care kids
A Christmas celebration is planned Saturday for hundreds of Riverside County youths in foster care, as well as their families, who will be treated to meals, gifts and a host of activities intended to brighten the Holidays. The second annual Winter Wonderland event, hosted by the county Office of Education,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Riverside County (CA) Fire Breaks Ground on $11.1M North Shore Station
Ground was broken December 1 for a new $11.1 million North Shore Fire Station 41 for the Riverside County Fire Department, according to a news release from the Riverside County Facilities Management Department. The ceremony was held at the future site of the fire station in the community of North...
thepalmspringspost.com
‘Upscale and chic’ pickleball club planned for Palm Springs could be first in a nationwide chain
Pickleball players rejoice — your options in Palm Springs are about to expand with what could be the first in a national chain of private clubs aimed at providing an exclusive experience for players of the increasingly popular sport. An ownership group led by local entrepreneur Lauri Kibby said...
mynewsla.com
recordgazette.net
Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
electrek.co
Low-cost electric motorcycle maker RYVID lands $20M to manufacture in California
There’s a growing number of affordably priced electric motorcycles hitting the US market, but many are still produced overseas. Thanks to a $20M California grant though, electric motorcycle manufacturer RYVID will be able to build its RYVID Anthem bikes in the Golden State and create hundreds of jobs in the process.
mynewsla.com
Robert Luna Officially Assumes LA County Sheriff’s Duties
After the formality of a weekend swearing-in ceremony, Robert Luna Monday officially assumed his duties as the 34th sheriff of Los Angeles County. The former Long Beach Police chief took the oath of office on Saturday morning during a ceremony at the county Hall of Administration in downtown L.A. — his wife Celines pinning the gold star on his crisp new tan-and-green uniform while their two adult children stood nearby.
fox5ny.com
10 students at Southern California middle school treated for possible cannabis overdoses
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities said ten students were treated for a possible overdose at a middle school in the San Fernando Valley. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Van Nuys Middle School just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls regarding students with medical complaints.
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
menifee247.com
Officials finally break ground for Holland Road Overpass
A project that has been badly needed and eagerly awaited for a decade took a step closer to reality Monday when officials broke ground for the Holland Road Overpass. The $35 million project will consist of a bridge four lanes wide and including bike lanes and sidewalks. It will provide an alternate route across the 215 Freeway for residents who are tired of fighting gridlock on Newport Road and Scott Road.
mynewsla.com
Santa, Elves and City Officials to Roll Through Hemet for Christmas Parade
Along with Santa Claus, candy canes, sugars plums, gingerbread and other Christmas sweets will be featured Saturday during the Hemet “Candyland Christmas Parade.”. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, beginning at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Gilbert Street. It will run west to east, covering roughly 1.5 miles, ending at Florida and Santa Fe Street.
mynewsla.com
Horvath, Solis Take Supervisor Oaths of Office
Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis took their oaths of office for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Monday — Horvath debuting on the county’s governing body as its youngest-ever elected woman, while the political veteran Solis begins her third and final term. Solis got the spotlight first...
ukenreport.com
Measure K Will be Resurrected in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY — When all ballots were tallied, 6,980 residents, or 54.58%, supported Measure K, a ballot question that proposed to charge property owners a tax to pay for the city to join the Desert Recreation District. But it was not enough. Some 5,808 voters, or 45.42%, rejected the...
OC health officials raising public awareness of therapeutic medications that lessen symptoms of COVID
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the Southland, some health officials say that there are now therapeutic medications that can help lessen the symptoms and hopefully prevent long term sickness. While they maintain that key to avoid getting sick is getting vaccinated and boosted, doctors are also raising public awareness of the effects of Paxlovid, which they believe can treat the virus within the first five days of contracting the virus. "Paxlovid is now more widely available than it was before," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Chief Medical Officer of Orange County Health Care Agency. "What it does is it reduces hospitalizations...
