411mania.com
More On Why Scarlett Was Booked And Removed From Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match
As previously reported, a dark match was set for last night’s WWE Smackdown taping that would have included Scarlett. If it happened, it would have been only her third match in WWE, but the match was changed at the last minute. The original plan was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman...
411mania.com
NJPW World Tag League Night 5 Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of the World Tag League today at Saga Karatsu City Cultural Gymnasium in Kyushu, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit. * Bad Luck Fale def. Oskar...
411mania.com
NJPW World Tag League 2022 Results 12.03.22: Tetsuya Naito and Sanada Win Headliner
– The NJPW World Tag League 2022 tournament continued today with its latest event at the Kakogawa Gymnasium in Hyogo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,010 people. It streamed live on New Japan World. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com:. * Bad Luck Fale beat Ryohei Oiwa...
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.5.22
We are on our way to…well the Royal Rumble, but the show is so far away that it is hard to be that interested so far. As for this week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias, who are such a longstanding team. Other than that, it’s hard to say what we might be seeing this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Various News: NJPW on AXS Rises In Viewership, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-the-Scenes of WWE World Cup Photoshoot
– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NJPW on AXS TV this week rose 41% in viewership. It had 58,000 viewers and a 0.00 (3,000 viewers) rating in 18-49. – WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot to celebrate the World Cup. It includes Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and more.
411mania.com
NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 12.4.22: Lio Rush & YOH In Action, More
The latest night of the NJPW Super Jr. Tag League took place on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the show below, per Fightful. It aired on NJPW World:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.03.22 – Ricochet Talks Winning The World Cup and Facing GUNTHER, plus More!
-I’ve spent all day watching college football. I have no regrets about wasting a Saturday. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video of Ricochet accepting The World Cup and having a ton of pyro set off behind him. Cool for Ricochet!. -Scott Stanford (no Jackie, boo!) welcomes...
411mania.com
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions Results 12.3.22: Nova’s Final Match, More
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions took place on Saturday night and saw Mike “Nova” Bucci work his final match, plus more. You can see the full results from the Toms River, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * The Wolves defeated The NU...
411mania.com
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown Lowdown, Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey For NXT
– WWE featured an interview video on their YouTube channel which you can see below, described as:. The Brawling Brutes have the resolve to keep fighting and serving up bangers, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will keep adding numbers on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Ricochet is elated after the winning the inaugural SmackDown World Cup.
411mania.com
Freelance Golden Double Axe Handle Full Results 12.01.2022: Tag Team Championship & More
The Golden Double Axe Handle event was hosted by Freelance Wrestling on December 1 in Chicago, IL. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Sorta Incredible Iverson defeated Angel Escalera & Darius Latrell & Hunter Drake & Sabin Gauge & Sean Galway. *Cole Radrick...
411mania.com
Two New Triple Threat Women’s Matches Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE’s Byron Saxton posted a video to announce two new triple threat women’s matches for tonight’s WWE Raw episode. The first will consist of Asuka, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, while the second match features Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Becky Lynch. You can see the original announcement video and find the updated Monday lineup card below.
411mania.com
Viewership Down For Latest Syndicated Episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that episode ten of WOW – Women of Wrestling was down in viewership from the week before, but the rating held steady. The show airs in syndication. Episode 10 had 218,000 viewers for the November 20 episode, down from 247,000 on November 13. The...
411mania.com
#1 Contender’s Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two #1 contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Monday live on USA Network:. * WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs....
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE Raw Review 12.5.22
Sounds like by this time next year, it’ll be William Regal shouting WARGAMES yet again!. I hope you noticed the little changes I made last week to hopefully make the report easier to scan and pick up on who did what. Then again, the live report chat doesn’t even...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 12.2.22
Location: Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum, Indianapolis, Indiana. We are eight days away from Final Battle and the card is in need of some work. There are a few matches set but nowhere near enough to carry a full pay-per-view. Maybe we can get something new added tonight on AEW Rampage, but you never can tell with this show. At least the wrestling tends to be fun so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Bhupinder Gujjar Wants To Be The First Indian Impact World Champion
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Bhupinder Gujjar spoke about his goals for Impact Wrestling, including becoming the first Indian World Champion for the company. He said: “My goal is the World Championship, for sure. Because as far as I know, we don’t have any Indian guys who have...
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals What Happened After Hangman Page Was Concussed on AEW Dynamite
– During a recent Ask Tony Live edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed Hangman Page suffering a concussion during his title match against Jon Moxley back in October on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on what initially happened after...
411mania.com
RevPro Live In London 68 Results: Zak Knight vs. Ricky Knight Jr, More
RevPro’s latest Live in London show took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the event below, per Cagematch.net:. * Dan Moloney & Will Kaven def. Luke Jacobs & Robbie X. * Connor Mills def. Eddie Dennis. * Southside Women’s Championship...
411mania.com
EC3 Claims AEW Talent Didn’t Want To Listen To William Regal, Brian Pillman Jr Responds
In an interview with SportsKeeda, EC3 claimed that William Regal ‘instantly regretted’ his decision to join AEW and said the talent wasn’t listening to his advice. Brian Pillman Jr responded to the comments, cited by Busted Open Radio’s Justin LaBar. EC3 said: “He’s too valuable to...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
