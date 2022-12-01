Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Joshua A. Beebe
LACONIA — Joshua A. Beebe, a custodian at Laconia Middle School, was arrested Thursday and c…
Magnificent, Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Set a State Sales Record
It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
laconiadailysun.com
Wanted: Bovine nanny
The cow and three calves I just bought from a farmer in Wilton are an unruly bunch. On their first day, Rosie, the Highland cow, gathered herself up, tucked her legs, and neatly jumped over a 4-foot gate, followed by her less-graceful calf, Elsie. They weren't following my farmer's manual, which says cows don't jump gates. Rosie's former owner had warned me she was a jumper, but I thought my high fences would be too much for her. After they jumped, I herded them back into the holding pen, and Rosie cleared the gate again. But, as Elsie followed her mom, her rear legs caught on the gate and pulled it down.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
unhwildcats.com
'Cats Fall Short at Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. – The University of New Hampshire football team's bounce-back season and return to the NCAA FCS Division I Championships ended with a 35-19 second-round loss to the College of the Holy Cross on a wet and slippery Fitton Field on Saturday afternoon. UNH finished with a 9-4...
nshoremag.com
Tuscan Market Brings Handcrafted Food and Italian Imports Together
Tuscan Market in Salem, New Hampshire, can be a bit overwhelming. A convivial crowd in the back is usually enjoying food and drinks in the open café, while the front space bustles with shoppers and staff wending through a riot of tasty retail fare. To the right of the entrance, a case spans the length of the space, displaying carefully selected meats and a variety of heat-and-eat specialties, from chicken parm to Brussels sprouts. Up near the ceiling, house-made charcuterie is hanging to cure in a special case, while a display front and center is piled with chunks of freshly cut parmesan cheese, with a carefully curated selection of wine, beer, and sodas just beyond.
Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire
Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
unhwildcats.com
Insider Report: Blue Out BU
DURHAM, N.H. – Down to their last handful of games before getting a couple of weeks off for Christmas, the members of the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team are looking for a little boost before the break. They've got a tough weekend in front of them with...
manchesterinklink.com
Londonderry to Manchester Transformer Supermove on Sunday
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has approved the route for a heavy transformer to be transported from Eversource’s Scobie Pond Substation in Londonderry to Gay Street in Manchester on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Moving the transformer requires a 21-axle trailer and roads and...
NECN
Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay
Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
wgbh.org
Holy Cross takes down New Hampshire on rainy afternoon to advance to third round of FCS playoffs
The Holy Cross Crusaders football team overcame their opponents and the elements to extend their undefeated season and advance in the FCS playoffs, with a 35-19 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats. There’s an old saying in football that teams that lean heavily on physical runs to move the ball...
Comments / 0