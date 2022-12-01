Read full article on original website
Woburn bank teller Gina Rogers sentenced to 3 years of probation for stealing $64K
A Tewksbury woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $64,000 in deposits from a bank in Woburn where she worked as a teller, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Gina Rogers, 46, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
iheart.com
Senior Belmont Man Faces Charge For Allegedly Trying To Vote Twice In 2016
HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A man from Belmont and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one count of wrongful voting in the 2016 presidential election after he allegedly checked in to vote for a second time. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, 83-year-old Richard...
WMUR.com
Attorney General's office investigating suspicious death in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — The Attorney General's office is investigating what it considers a suspicious death in Nashua. Officials say the man was found dead yesterday at a home on Amherst Street. According to the Attorney General's office, all people involved have been identified and there is no threat to...
Attempted Murder Fugitive From Haverhill Caught In New Hampshire: Police
A 21-year-old man from the Merrimack Valley wanted for attempted murder was arrested in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Seth J. Castillo, of Haverhill, MA, was arrested at 30 Bridge Street in Pelham, NH, around 7:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Pelham Police said on Facebook. Castillo was wanted...
WMTW
Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
laconiadailysun.com
Joshua A. Beebe
LACONIA — Joshua A. Beebe, a custodian at Laconia Middle School, was arrested Thursday and c…
WMUR.com
Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
nbcboston.com
Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH Home
A suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been ruled a homicide, officials announced Saturday. Authorities had initially released limited information as they announced they were investigating a man's suspicious death inside an Amherst Street house. Later, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said an autopsy had been completed on the man who was shot.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
WMUR.com
Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
Say it ain’t so, Joe
One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Keene man arrested after Sunday bank robbery
KEENE, N.H. — Keene police said they arrested a man Friday after robbing a bank Sunday. Ethan Clark, 31, of Keene, allegedly gave a Service Credit Union teller a note demanding money. Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured, and authorities did...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
WMUR.com
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
Authorities identify man, woman who died in murder-suicide in New Hampshire
NEW LONDON, NH — New Hampshire officials identify the man and woman who died in a murder-suicide inside their New London home on Tuesday. Peggy Brown, 73, and Douglas Lyon, 78, were found dead inside their Shaker Road home just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said Ms. Brown and Mr. Lyon were domestic partners who lived together.
Manchester Police warning the public after rise in gun thefts
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are warning the public to lock their car doors after “an alarming number” of gun thefts have been reported this year. Manchester Police say 73 guns have been stolen since the start of 2022, with 43 of them taken from vehicles. “These guns...
whdh.com
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.
Councilors Delay Approving Idea to Allow Anyone to Create or Rent ‘In-Law Apartments’ in Haverhill
A question over whether to allow an expansion of, what have been called, “in-law apartments” for non-related people was left unresolved at last Tuesday’s Haverhill City Council Meeting. The plan to allow more apartments, officially known as “accessory dwelling units,” was presented to the Council by Community...
