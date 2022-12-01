ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Senior Belmont Man Faces Charge For Allegedly Trying To Vote Twice In 2016

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A man from Belmont and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one count of wrongful voting in the 2016 presidential election after he allegedly checked in to vote for a second time. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, 83-year-old Richard...
WMUR.com

Attorney General's office investigating suspicious death in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — The Attorney General's office is investigating what it considers a suspicious death in Nashua. Officials say the man was found dead yesterday at a home on Amherst Street. According to the Attorney General's office, all people involved have been identified and there is no threat to...
WMTW

Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement

JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
laconiadailysun.com

Joshua A. Beebe

LACONIA — Joshua A. Beebe, a custodian at Laconia Middle School, was arrested Thursday and c…
WMUR.com

Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
nbcboston.com

Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH Home

A suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been ruled a homicide, officials announced Saturday. Authorities had initially released limited information as they announced they were investigating a man's suspicious death inside an Amherst Street house. Later, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said an autopsy had been completed on the man who was shot.
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
WMUR.com

Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Say it ain’t so, Joe

One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com

Keene man arrested after Sunday bank robbery

KEENE, N.H. — Keene police said they arrested a man Friday after robbing a bank Sunday. Ethan Clark, 31, of Keene, allegedly gave a Service Credit Union teller a note demanding money. Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured, and authorities did...
94.9 HOM

Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up

Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker

CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
WMUR.com

Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
whdh.com

Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.

