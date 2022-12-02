Read full article on original website
Related
WIAA 3A football state championship: Yelm beats Eastside Catholic, 20-13
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Kyler Ronquillo has made big plays all season for the Yelm football team. But there hasn’t been a bigger one than the one he made to give the Tornados the school’s first state title in football. Ronquillo’s heads-up strip and 28-yard run after his quarterback Damien ...
WIAA 4A football state championship: Lake Stevens edges Kennedy Catholic, 24-22
TACOMA - Last year's bitter loss to Graham-Kapowsin sat with coach Tom Tri and his Lake Stevens football team for 12 full months. All the Vikings feel is much joy Saturday night. Macray Flanders 22-yard field goal with 5:13 to go was the winning kick, and Lake Stevens held off Kennedy Catholic, ...
Lake Stevens - a city of football champions as the Vikings wrap up first Class 4A title
TACOMA - Nobody would blame Tom Tri if he cradled the WIAA state championship trophy like it was a newborn baby. Sometimes, the wait makes you appreciate the spoils all that much more. After years and years of coming up short, Tri and his Lake Stevens group finally walked out as Class 4A champions, ...
Look: Washington high school receiver scores state championship-winning touchdown after stripping would-be interception
The most dramatic ending to a WIAA 3A state football championship since ... ? Trailing by one with 52 second left on Saturday, Yelm's comeback effort looked to running out of steam when a pass from quarterback Damian Aalona sailed into the hands of a Eastside Catholic defensive back Tyson ...
Yardbarker
Penix Is Staying for 2023, So What's the Next Move for Morris and Huard?
Husky fans far and wide broke into a joyous celebration on Sunday night when quarterback Michael Penix Jr., seemingly with all sorts of immediate NFL opportunities within reach, announced he would return for the 2023 college football season. Nobody does that. Everybody goes to the big show when they have...
Sehome HS football coach resigns after investigation confirms ongoing hazing issue between players
BELLINGHAM, Wash — Editor's note: The above video on the Bellingham School District's response to the hazing allegations originally aired on Sept. 22, 2022. The head football coach at Sehome High School resigned after reports of hazing between players were confirmed during a third-party investigation. According to an email...
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
buffzone.com
Rare win in Seattle required for Colorado men’s basketball to get back on track at UW
As giddy as Colorado fans are regarding the likely pending arrival of Deion Sanders as the Buffaloes’ new football coach, no one might be more relieved to get out of town and avoid the pending media storm than Tad Boyle. Prime Time coming to Boulder certainly will take the...
KING-5
Sehome High School football coach resigns after hazing investigation
A letter sent to parents says hazing was not a new issue with the team. Students were required to take six weeks of lessons to address the issue.
q13fox.com
Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday
After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
Eastbound I-90 lanes reopen near North Bend after 15-car collision
SEATTLE — All eastbound Interstate 90 lanes have been reopened after being closed for several hours due to a 15-car collision near Easton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass tweeted about the collision just after 3 p.m. Sunday. WSDOT said due to the...
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
myedmondsnews.com
Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend
Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
Comments / 0