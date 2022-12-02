ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Elite Wrestling makes debut in El Paso

By Melissa Luna
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A.E.W. (ALL ELITE WRESTLING) Dynamite and Rampage will make their way to the El Paso County Coliseum Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023.

This is said to be their first time in El Paso, and it will be a live televised event on TBS. Superstars Chris Jericho, A.E.W. Champion MJF, Sting, Jade, and Vickie Guerrero among many other A.E.W. superstars will be in El Paso.

Founded in 2019, by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, A.E.W. is a new professional wrestling league offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting a new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. Tickets will go on sale Friday Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the El Paso County Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com

