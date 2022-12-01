CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Margaret Whitley scored a season-high 21 points in UAB's 71-58 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Whitley, who scored all of her field goals from 3-point range, finished the contest 5-of-6 from behind the arc and made 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Reigning Conference USA Freshman of the Week Denim DeShields added 11 points for the Blazers who improve to 5-1 on the year.

2 DAYS AGO