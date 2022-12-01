Read full article on original website
uabsports.com
MBB Faces In-State Foe South Alabama
BIRMINGHAM - UAB men's basketball (6-1) will face off with South Alabama (3-5) on Sunday afternoon in Bartow Arena at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU. At halftime of the contest, there will be a teddy bear toss to benefit UAB IT's toy drive. Sunday's game is also Educator Appreciation Night....
uabsports.com
WBB: Big Second Half Leads UAB over Western Carolina 71-58
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Margaret Whitley scored a season-high 21 points in UAB's 71-58 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Whitley, who scored all of her field goals from 3-point range, finished the contest 5-of-6 from behind the arc and made 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Reigning Conference USA Freshman of the Week Denim DeShields added 11 points for the Blazers who improve to 5-1 on the year.
