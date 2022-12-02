2022 North Coast Housing Summit – Free to Attend (Space Limited) Dec. 6, Seaside Convention Center, 8:30 am – 3 pm

Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
LETTER TO COMMUNITY: Call to Action – Notify City of Manzanita about Concerns regarding Development Slated for Downtown Manzanita
EDITOR’S NOTE: The proposed building that Patty Rinehart refers to in her letter below is to be located at 220 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita. This Oregonian article provides details about rapidly expanding Steeplejack Brewing and their plans for a Manzanita location. https://www.oregonlive.com/beer/2022/10/steeplejack-brewing-plans-manzanita-taphouse-and-pub-plus-hotel-arcade-ice-cream-shop.html The parking and staffing are just a couple of concerns being raised by community members..
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: One lane of U.S. 30 open nights only between Clatskanie and Astoria, starting tonight Dec. 4th
U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane. If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.
hillsboroherald.com
Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness
Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum 18th Annual Festival of Trees Gala and Silent Auction – Opens Dec. 6th, Ticketed Gala Dec. 9th
TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is excited to welcome all community members to the 18th annual Festival of Trees. The fundraiser will be held at the museum on Friday, December 9 from 5:30-8:30pm. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served for the gala to set the holiday mood while guests peruse the many silent auction items available this year. Tickets are $35 in advance, or $40 at the door, and all community members are invited to attend.
wholecommunity.news
Online sessions Dec. 6, Dec. 8 for Willamette dams 30-year plan
A new 30-year plan is proposed for the 13 Willamette basin dams and reservoirs---including the eight upstream from the Eugene - Springfield metro area. To share information about its proposed 30-year plan for operation and maintenance of 13 Willamette Basin dams and reservoirs, the Corps will be holding two virtual open house meetings this week:
Volunteer medical teams gather for training
On a clear and cold Saturday morning, local volunteer emergency response teams consisting of the MRC (Medical Reserve Corps), CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), and DART (Disaster Animal Rescue Team) gathered for a training session with Cannon Beach Emergency Manager Rick Hudson at the “Tango” cache site on the South Wind property at the southern end of Cannon Beach. The joint training on November 19, was to learn how to register, triage and treat medical patients in the event of a natural disaster, such as...
opb.org
Airline service could resume in Salem by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades because the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
focushillsboro.com
Permitting Issues Delay Construction Of The Largest Alternative Diesel Refinery In The United States
Diesel Refinery: Several new permitting hurdles threaten an Oregon company’s plans to construct the largest alternative or renewable diesel refinery in the country besides the Columbia River. Permitting Issues Delay Construction Of The Largest Alternative Diesel Refinery. Next Renewable Fuels, Inc., based in Portland, was denied a crucial water...
canbyfirst.com
Winter Weather Hits Clackamas County in Time for Holiday Season
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Canby area — and not just because downtown streets, along with businesses and homes throughout the community, have donned their lights, boughs of holly and other traditional holiday finery. Winter weather has also arrived in recent days, with...
Grand Ronde citizens vote to limit disenrollment
Many say the move to amend the tribe’s constitution is a critical step in community healing after painful disenrollments a decade ago divided tribal citizens
kezi.com
Lane County public health officials urge caution on RSV as holidays near
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: National Flu Vaccination Week Dec. 5-9 – Get Your Flu Shot Now!
National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec 5-9) is a call to all 6 months old and older to get their annual flu vaccine if they have not already. Flu remains a significant public health concern, especially as many hospital systems are in crisis with the increased cases of other respiratory viruses. This week is a reminder that there is still time to get a flu vaccine (the only vaccine that protects against flu) to prevent flu illness and potentially serious flu complications. In fact, during recent flu seasons, 9 out of 10 people hospitalized with flu had at least one underlying health condition – that’s why getting an annual flu vaccine is especially important for people with certain chronic health conditions.
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
100 affordable housing units open in Old Town
There has been a lot about the city's ongoing plans to tackle the homeless crisis and on Thursday, Portland saw a major step in the right direction as 100 new affordable housing units opened up in Old Town for low-income and homeless residents.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Oregon City resident: Huge shopping center is not the solution
Janine Offutt: Let's properly cover the landfill, reestablish native vegetation in the floodplain and clean up the watershed. I agree with Jerry Herrmann's article regarding this development; we really need to do something about the Rossman Landfill. Because of faulty thinking in the past, we have a concentration of industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential waste polluting our floodplain. But building a huge residential, shopping and entertainment center over the landfill is not the answer. Scientists tell us we have very little time remaining to mitigate the climate crisis. UN Secretary General António Guterres said "We are on a highway...
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
hh-today.com
A ‘derelict structure’ along the tracks
For people on foot or on a bike, there’s a shortcut across the railroad tracks on Pine Street in Albany. If you take it, as I did again on Sunday, you pass a boarded-up house marked with a City of Albany notice: “Derelict Structure.”. What’s happening with that...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union
Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Construction of largest alternative diesel refinery in U.S. faces permitting challenges
A model of the Advanced Green Diesel refinery from Next Renewable Fuels, Inc. at Port Westward near Clatskanie along the Columbia River. It would be the largest renewable diesel refinery in the country. The company hopes to finish construction by 2024. (Illustration courtesy of Next Renewable Fuels, Inc.) An Oregon...
