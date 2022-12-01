ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Accidental shooting in Cedar Falls critically injures woman

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A woman is now fighting for her life after authorities say she accidentally shot herself. It happened just after 1:00pm in the parking lot of the Cedar Falls Walmart. Authorities say the woman was in the driver's seat when the gun went off. Her husband...
KCRG.com

Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously hurt in an incident involving a gun in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:04 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart, located at 525 Brandilynn Boulevard. Police located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a 2001 Chevy Silverado. Initial reports to police indicated that it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls police recover vehicle stolen by teens

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 1:32 am, Cedar Falls police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St. Police say the vehicle was occupied by three 14-year-olds and upon making contact, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent investigation confirmed drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy