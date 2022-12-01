Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Accidental shooting in Cedar Falls critically injures woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A woman is now fighting for her life after authorities say she accidentally shot herself. It happened just after 1:00pm in the parking lot of the Cedar Falls Walmart. Authorities say the woman was in the driver's seat when the gun went off.
KCRG.com
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously hurt in an incident involving a gun in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:04 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart, located at 525 Brandilynn Boulevard. Police located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a 2001 Chevy Silverado. Initial reports to police indicated that it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls police recover vehicle stolen by teens
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 1:32 am, Cedar Falls police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St. Police say the vehicle was occupied by three 14-year-olds and upon making contact, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent investigation confirmed drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations
For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations.
