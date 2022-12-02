Read full article on original website
Related
Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama
More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
Goo Goo Dolls, OAR announce tour stop at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Amphitheatre
The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are teaming up for 'The Big Night Out' tour next summer — and that includes a stop in Albertville.
WHNT-TV
Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam
Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared. Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing …. Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone...
New Bridge Street restaurant owner: Huntsville is a ‘happening place,’ ‘perfect fit’
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is the newest restaurant at Bridge Street Town Centre, opening in early November. It is a collaboration between two iconic Texas brands, mixing Central Texas barbecue with cowboy-themed music and entertainment. The owners of the Lockhart Smokehouse side are Jeff and Jill Bergus. Jeff Bergus was recently...
WHNT-TV
Brent Dearmon Named UNA Head Football Coach
UNA officially named its 12th football coach after a month long search Saturday. UNA officially named its 12th football coach after a month long search Saturday. A little bit of rain and mud didn't stop more than three thousand high school runners from competing in a series of 5-k races Saturday.
Cullman searching for new head coach following Oscar Glasscock’s retirement
Cullman High football coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire after four seasons at the school. The Cullman Times was first to report the news. Glasscock went 28-17 and led his team to the playoffs in each of his four seasons. The Bearcats were 7-4 in 2022, losing 41-24 to Gadsden City in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Arts & Entertainment District coming to Town Madison
The Town Madison development will soon be the first Arts & Entertainment District in the City of Madison.
David Nassetta named Cullman police chief
CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1. Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department. I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years. He’s been a vital part of...
WHNT-TV
One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville
One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle hitting a police car in Huntsville. One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville. One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle...
WHNT-TV
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing
Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State...
Unzipping the 35806 with Nixon Norman!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Living in The Rocket City - you are bound to frequent at least one of these three hotspots here in Huntsville - MidCity, Bridge Street or Providence - these communities make up the zip code 35806. An area packed full of different living spaces, a whole...
WHNT-TV
Paint Rock River Forecast to Flood
Multiple rounds of rain are forecast to move through the Tennessee Valley over the next several days. The potential for moderate to heavy rainfall over the next couple of days has resulted in flooding concerns, especially on local rivers and streams. The Paint Rock River near Woodville is forecast to...
nomadlawyer.org
Huntsville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Huntsville, Alabama
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Huntsville Alabama. Located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama, Huntsville is the fastest-growing metro area in the Southeastern United States. It is home to an art scene, a lively outdoor community and an abundance of historical attractions. Space and Rocket Center is one...
wvtm13.com
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
Demolition begins on former Huntsville City Schools Central Office
Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City School's central office, the Annie C. Merts Administrative building, to make way for new condominiums.
uab.edu
Leap of faith: From Broadway to nursing school
Nicholas Cayce is no stranger to performing under pressure. If anything, he thrives on it. From dance studios across Alabama to the bright lights of Broadway, Cayce has danced and acted on stages around the world. On Dec. 9, he will walk across a new stage as he receives his...
Huntsville, Madison County step in to rescue RANA recycling after weeks of delayed pickups
Huntsville and Madison County employees will step in this weekend to empty curbside recycling bins after several weeks of delayed pickups, officials said. Platform Waste Collections, the new curbside collection contractor for the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), has been delayed by “intermittent staffing, supply chain and mechanical issues with trucks which affected the timeliness of collections,” the city and recycling alliance said Thursday.
themadisonrecord.com
The State Of The Rocket City Trash Pandas 2022
MADISON- The Rocket City Trash Pandas are alive and well this off-season after a stellar on-field 2022 campaign where the team posted one of the best records in all Minor League Baseball. As for what’s happening now with the Southern League Champions, the players have traveled home in preparation for...
PREP FOOTBALL: Bearcats Head Coach Oscar Glasscock retiring after 4 seasons
CULLMAN, Ala. – After four seasons on the sidelines at his alma mater, Cullman High School Head Football Coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire. Glasscock led the Bearcats to four straight playoff appearances after taking over in 2019, compiling a record of 28-17. “For me, it really just came down to a gut feel. It’s time. It really is as simple as that. It just feels like the right time and this season was so much fun. This senior class especially was great, and it was a real player-led team. They just played so hard on Friday nights, and they...
LOOK: Santa Claus makes a special visit to the Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer. Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make […]
Comments / 3