Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

By Aaron Keller
 4 days ago
Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
4d ago

lol good .....it's hilarious how Alan Dershowitz has been ruining his reputation even after the whole Epstein thing with bogus law suits with Mike Liddell and now Kari Lake 😂🤡

MS WILDCAT 5660
4d ago

You know what I just realized is that these election deniers get so caught up in their lies they can't believe that real intelligent people with a brain don't want them to represent or govern them scary isn't it.

Seriously?
4d ago

the court seem more than fed up with the Maga wasting the courts and everyone else's time with their smooth brain ridiculous conspiracy theories. They're going to start losing their law licenses if they don't stop filing these frivolous lawsuits.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

