Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings. The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. Office Marcus Kidd, 43, was taken into custody Sunday after the police department opened an investigation into his arrest...
Suspect sought in fatal Opelika shooting now in custody
A 44-year-old man sought on a murder warrant is now in custody. Anthony Durrell Ashford was taken into custody Sunday, according to Opelika police. Ashford had been wanted in connection with the Saturday shooting death of 37-year-old Montavian Demond Collier. The killing happened about 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of York Avenue.
WSFA
Juvenile wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was wounded following an overnight shooting in Montgomery. According to police, units responded to the 3400 block of Lebron Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. There, authorities said a male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the minor was taken...
WSFA
Suspect in weekend Opelika homicide arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a weekend homicide. Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika, was arrested at the police department and charged with murder, the department confirmed. Few other details about his arrest were immediately available. The homicide investigation...
WSFA
1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
wtvy.com
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 13 to Nov. 23
• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Hollowood Lane. • Criminal mischief was reported on East Micanopy Street. Nov. 19. • Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Sign up for Newsletters from The...
alabamanews.net
Deatsville Woman Charged with Leading Millbrook Police on Chase
Millbrook police say a Deatsville woman led them on a chase following a theft at Walmart. Police say on Tuesday, they responded to a theft in progress at Walmart. Officers were told that the alleged thief was driving away. Police say they tried to stop the car as the driver...
Reward offered in 2021 unsolved slaying of 23-year-old in Lowndes County
A reward is being offered for information in the 2021 slaying of a man found shot to death in Lowndes County. Markeazz Umbray “Bray” Holcombe, 23, was discovered slain on Jan. 18, 2021. White Hall police officers, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies and State Bureau of Investigations agents responded to the scene on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive, which is in White Hall.
Sheriff: East Alabama child forced to live outside, parents charged
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say an east Alabama couple is under arrest after they forced the woman’s pre-teen son to live in the backyard over the summer. When deputies discovered the child, they say he was soaking wet, caked in dirt, and covered with insect bites, and poison ivy. Lee […]
wdhn.com
Michigan man pleas guilty in federal court on the kidnapping of a Geneva Co. teen
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—A MICHIGAN MAN HAS PLED “GUILTY” IN MONTGOMERY FEDERAL COURT OF ABDUCTING A GENEVA COUNTY. TEENAGE GIRL AT GUNPOINT IN FRONT OF HER PARENTS AT THEIR HOME OUTSIDE OF SLOCOMB. 21-YEAR-OLD “IZIQUEL VANG” HAD PREVIOUSLY MET THE 16-YEAR-OLD ON SOCIAL MEDIA… THE ABDUCTION LED TO...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police open death investigation
Montgomery police have opened up a death investigation after a Montgomery man has died. 47-year-old Nakel Johnson was found dead in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in Lapine, Alabama. Lapine is an unincorporated area of both Montgomery and Crenshaw counties. Investigators say over the course of the investigation,...
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
WSFA
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
selmasun.com
Father of student who died at Selma High accuses school of late response, failing to notify family
The father of the Selma High School sophomore who passed away in the school lunchroom accused the school on Thursday of not responding until it was too late and failing to notify him of the incident. However, the school denied these claims were true. “As far as I know, the...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Martin Street. • A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street. • A vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Rifle Range Road. • Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga...
WSFA
Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week. All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk. “It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner...
Comments / 2