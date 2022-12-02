Read full article on original website
Floyd “Ed” Tucker
Floyd “Ed” Tucker, 88, of Galion passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 surrounded by his family at home. He was born in Galion and was the son of Floyd C. and Nellie (Horton) Tucker. Floyd is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn (Reindl) Tucker whom he married on February 28, 1952.
Community supports Bucyrus man in fight against cancer
BUCYRUS–The community is rallying around a Bucyrus man who is battling cancer and facing surgery in Cleveland after the holidays. Mark Betti, 60, is undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer, which was detected in August. Once his rounds of chemotherapy and radiation are complete, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic plan to remove the cancerous tumor in early January.
Celebrate the Holidays with GCT at “Christmas at the Galion”
GALION—Do you hear those sleigh bells jingling? Ring-ting tingling? That’s right, Christmas is coming to Galion Community Theatre, and they want to celebrate with you! Right off the tail of their “White Christmas” production, GCT wants to keep the holiday happenings going! The Galion Community Theatre’s annual Christmas variety show is taking place on Friday, December 16th, and Saturday, December 17th at 7:00 PM. Come enjoy singing, dancing, comedy, and maybe a little bit of magic as members of the community take the stage to share their talents this holiday season.
Hess’ 29 leads Mohawk past Bucyrus
SYCAMORE — Mohawk has won its first three games of the season. If the results so far are any indication, the Warriors will be a force to be reckoned with in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. Bucyrus is the first team in the conference to get up close and...
Area Agency on Aging presents awards at annual meeting
ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Annual Meeting was held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Nearly 250 service providers, Corporate Board, Foundation, Advisory Council members, community partners, staff, and dignitaries were in attendance. Platinum Sponsors included Mechanics Bank and...
Upcoming Crawford Park District Programs for December
CRAWFORD COUNTY—The Crawford Parks District has some great opportunities coming up to enjoy what the winter season has in store. From birds to movies there is something for everybody. Bird Walk. Saturday, December 10, 9 am Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Rd. Each winter brings with it a new...
Klopp dominates as Mohawk tops Bucyrus
SYCAMORE — The Bucyrus Lady Red faced a tall task in their visit to Mohawk — literally. The Lady Warriors feature 6-foot-3 Emily Klopp, one of the premier post players in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. Klopp’s dominance was on full display. The senior scored her team’s first...
Upper Sandusky goes long range to drop Wynford
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — It’s not often that a girls basketball team knocks down four two-point field goals in a game and wins, but that happened to Upper Sandusky Friday night. The Rams used a strong defensive effort and went nine-for-19 from behind the arc and dropped Wynford, 47-31.
Defense carries Colonel Crawford past Buckeye Central
NORTH ROBINSON — It was a night for defense between Colonel Crawford and Buckeye Central, as both teams stepped it up on the defensive end of the floor. The Eagles just played defense a little better. Crawford was able to take BC out of its comfort zone offensively and...
Two women added to the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
