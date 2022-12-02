GALION—Do you hear those sleigh bells jingling? Ring-ting tingling? That’s right, Christmas is coming to Galion Community Theatre, and they want to celebrate with you! Right off the tail of their “White Christmas” production, GCT wants to keep the holiday happenings going! The Galion Community Theatre’s annual Christmas variety show is taking place on Friday, December 16th, and Saturday, December 17th at 7:00 PM. Come enjoy singing, dancing, comedy, and maybe a little bit of magic as members of the community take the stage to share their talents this holiday season.

