Read full article on original website
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Mother shocked after DNA test reveals she’s her daughter’s uncle
What started as a routine paternity test ended with a couple being excluded as the biological parents of their very own daughter. Upon further testing, male DNA was discovered in her mother’s blood sample.
Fiction: I Installed A Hidden Camera On My Wife's Car, What I Saw Her Doing With Her Boss Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. Do you believe a family where the wife is the breadwinner will last? Do you believe a wife can remain faithful to her husband despite his financial difficulties? I have so many questions, but I'm afraid none will be answered.
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
Aaron Carter Death: New Major Update Involving Twin Sister Released
Angel Carter, who is the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has his ashes in her possession and filed for involvement in his estate. Angel seeks to become the administrator of Aaron’s estate. Aaron was at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 3. He was 34 years old, found dead in his bathtub, and left no will at all. Carter was reportedly dealing with substance abuse issues and mental health problems.
'Emancipation' producer apologizes for bringing photo of enslaved man to premiere
'I hope my actions don't distract from the film's message ... and just how much impact he had,' said 'Emancipation' producer Joey McFarland.
Comments / 0