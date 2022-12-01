ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Death: New Major Update Involving Twin Sister Released

Angel Carter, who is the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has his ashes in her possession and filed for involvement in his estate. Angel seeks to become the administrator of Aaron’s estate. Aaron was at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 3. He was 34 years old, found dead in his bathtub, and left no will at all. Carter was reportedly dealing with substance abuse issues and mental health problems.
LANCASTER, CA

