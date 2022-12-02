ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

Floyd Mayweather Offers 2 Billion ‘Outright’ To Purchase NBA Team

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases. Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday....

