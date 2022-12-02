Read full article on original website
Related
wkml.com
Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
WRAL
Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments
Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Famous Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort impacted by Moore County power outage
PINEHURST, NC (WWAY) — The famous Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort in Moore County, NC reports it has limited operating capacity following an apparent shooting attack at two power substations Saturday, December 3. Duke Energy reports more than 45,000 people spent Sunday night in the dark, with temperatures dipping...
cbs17
Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
cbs17
Cat jumps from truck at Walmart facility is found 1 month later in Cumberland County, will be reunited with owner
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A cat that jumped from a trucker’s cab at a Cumberland County Walmart more than one month ago will soon be reunited with its owner, officials said. The incident happened on Oct. 28 when Tim Allen was making a delivery to the Walmart Distribution...
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
cbs17
Bojangles donates $500 to Raeford teacher
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sondra Mackie received a special surprise for the holiday season– a monetary bonus from Bojangles. Mackie teaches second grade at Scurlock Elementary School in Raeford. She is one of ten teachers in the country to receive $500 from Bojangles. Mackie was chosen for her...
WRAL
Van drives into chicken restaurant in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A popular chicken restaurant in Fayetteville is closed until further notice after a van slammed into the side of the building. Crown Fried Chicken on Ramsey St. had a hole left in it Friday after the incident. Police said the driver of a van lost control...
cbs17
‘Violence and sabotage’: Governor, Duke Energy address Moore County power grid attack
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “What happened here Saturday night was a criminal attack.”. Those were the first words said when North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper spoke about the power grid attack that has left 32,000 people without power still in Moore County. Following an internal briefing with emergency...
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Commissioners Consider Funding Contribution Project for Chatham Park Way
Commissioners spent an hour and a half debating the approval of a local government funding contribution project with Chatham Park Investors during Monday night’s board meeting. It was a conversation that, at times, bordered on tensity and brought up questions about the financing of development in Pittsboro. Eric Vernon,...
cbs17
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC allowing early prescription refills for Moore County residents due to power outage
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In response to the power outages affecting Moore County, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will allow early prescription refills through Friday to ensure that customers have access to the prescription drugs they need. Early prescription refills are available to customers in every...
cbs17
Targeted gunfire in Moore County cut power to 45,000 customers Sunday, Duke Energy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County officials increased deputy patrols across the county Sunday, Duke Energy said vandalism at electrical substations left 45,000 customers in the county without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said gunfire directed at two substations caused the outages....
cbs17
‘Happy and willing to share’: Moore County neighbors helping one another out during outage
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Monday marked the third night of no power for thousands of people across Moore County after Saturday’s power-grid attack. It’s a difficult time for families still dealing with no heat and no lights. “The temperature in the house, on the thermostat, I think...
WRAL
Authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
cbs17
Moore County schools closed Tuesday due to ongoing power outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County and on Moore County Schools operations, all schools will be closed to all students and staff on Tuesday, the school system said Monday. Moore County Schools said it will continue to monitor the situation and...
cbs17
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
cbs17
Cary church packages 80,000 meals to address world hunger
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Local volunteers spent their Saturday morning putting together 80,000 meals to send to communities in need. Hundreds of volunteers showed up at the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary and stood shoulder to shoulder to help with an important cause. Hal Jordan wanted to...
cbs17
Fayetteville man wins last $250,000 lottery prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket. Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526. McFall...
cbs17
Gas prices falling in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have been falling in the Triangle, with the average price being around $3.15 for a gallon, according to Gas Buddy experts. Gas Buddy said that those prices have fallen roughly ten cents in the last week and are “22.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.”
Comments / 5