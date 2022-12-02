Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Ohio lawmakers unanimously pass firefighter amendment in vehicular manslaughter cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An amendment to Senate Bill 185 passed by the Ohio House new requires a minimum five-year sentence to those convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. Following the death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 19,...
13abc.com
Pfizer announces $750M investment, expansion for Kalamazoo plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility, where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Representatives of the company joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce a $750 million investment Monday morning, adding 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
13abc.com
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s minimum wage rate is expected to be raised by the beginning of 2023. As of 2022, the state’s minimum wage rate was set at $9.87. Officials said that the wage will be raised n Jan. 1 2023 to $10.10 per hour. The wage increase was set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act which took action in 2018 and set an annual schedule of increases.
