Pokemon Journeys Title Teases the Anime's End
Pokemon has had a busy fall so far, and it seems things are only about to ramp up for the franchise. While sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet push ahead, fans are keeping a close eye on the anime in the meantime. After all, the start of a brand-new generation means an anime overhaul is on the way. Now, it seems we are getting closer to that turnover, and we have a special Pokemon Journeys title to thank.
Dungeons & Dragons Releases New Monstrous Compendium for Dragonlance, Adds New Red Dragon and Walrusfolk
Dungeons & Dragons has released a new digital volume of its Monstrous Compendium series, giving Dungeon Masters several new Dragonlance monsters to use in their campaign. D&D Beyond has a new Monstrous Compendium bundle available now to all D&D Beyond subscribers. This volume contains statblocks and lore for 11 monsters from the Dragonlance campaign setting, which includes several fantastical creatures that have appeared in past Dragonlance adventures and novels. While the new Monstrous Compendium includes a new dragon (the red dragon Ember, whose power has been enhanced by Takhisis herself) and a new type of draconian, there are also several more fantastical creatures such as a Dream Eater, the Forest Master (a powerful unicorn) and the Thanoi, a race of walrus-folk.
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
God of War Ragnarok Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok has received a new update that finally adds one of the most highly-requested features to the game. Since Ragnarok launched nearly a month ago, fans have been waiting for the latest first-party PlayStation title to receive a Photo Mode. And while developer Santa Monica Studio promised that this feature would be coming a bit later than expected, this new patch for God of War Ragnarok has finally added Photo Mode to the experience.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
Nintendo Shuts Down RPG Making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down the services of one of its RPGs, making it 100 percent unplayable. Typically, when Nintendo publishes a game it's for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. However, it does release a few mobile games here and there. So far, it hasn't had a ton of success with the platform, but it does have a few success stories here and there. This game is obviously not one of these examples though. If you're wondering why Dragalia Lost is no longer playable it's because the game has been shut down completely.
Popular PS4 Game Only $1.99 for Limited Time
A popular PS4 game is only $1.99 for a limited time, courtesy of a new promotional sale on the PlayStation Store. The PSN deal is set to run until December 22, so there's plenty of time to nab the game for just two dollars. That said, if you don't like horror, the deal probably isn't going to interest you. In the modern era, horror is one of the more underserved genres and that's because horror games don't typically sell very well unless they are a big and established IP. In 2013 though, a survival horror game from a smaller independent studio by the name of Red Barrels caught everyone off guard. If you were playing games in 2013 or in 2014 when the PC game came to PS4, you'll know the name Outlast, one of the most popular horror games of the last generation that went on to sell millions of copies and produce a series by the same name.
Attack on Titan Season 4 Explores Its Happy Ending With New Art
Attack on Titan is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and of course, all eyes are on its last big outing. If you did not know, the series is set to make a comeback just after the new year, and it will put Eren Yeager on the spot. After all, season four will bring his journey to an end, and now a new piece of art is live that shows how happily season four could be at its end.
Long Lost Xbox One Game Finally Releasing Soon
A long-lost Xbox One and PC game is finally -- after several years -- releasing soon. The last time we saw the game in question was at Xbox's E3 2019 press conference more than three years ago. At that time, it was scheduled to release in 2020. Obviously, this didn't happen. It didn't happen in 2021 either. And it's not happening in 2022 either, but it will happen in 2023, or, more specifically the first quarter of 2023, which is to say sometime between the start of January and the end of March. If you haven't connected the dots, the game in question is Way to the Woods.
Naruto Finally Adapts an Iconic SasuSaku Scene
Naruto is busy this year, and you only have to look at its manga to see why. Not only is Boruto coming around with an all-new arc, but the franchise is also doling out two new spin-offs. Kakashi and Sasuke are leading their own manga right now after spending decades in Naruto Uzumaki's shadow. And now, a new update just inked a rather iconic Sakura x Sasuke scene from canon.
Xbox Fans Get Disappointing News for 2023 Games
Microsoft has today shared some disappointing news with Xbox fans in preparation for 2023. Since the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles back in late 2020, Microsoft hasn't moved forward with increasing the prices of its games like some other video game publishers. Companies like Sony, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and many others have started making their respective "next-gen" titles retail for $69.99 rather than the $59.99 value that was seen for well over a decade. And while Xbox has avoided these price jumps so far, that won't hold true for much longer.
Lupin Zero Teases Prequel With New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third's getting a special prequel anime series as one of the final new anime launches of 2022 overall, and now fans have been given a good look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Lupin Zero! Monkey Punch's original manga has grown into one of the most mainstay anime franchises of all time with not only a slate of successful TV anime and movie releases, but several spin-offs that have gone on to their own success as well. But soon fans will be given a cool new look at to how Lupin's journey in the series originally began.
How to Get 12 Free Nintendo Switch Games Starting Today
The holiday season is upon us, and Nintendo Switch owners can get some free gifts this month from publisher No Gravity Games. Starting today, any Switch user that owns any of the company's games will be able to claim a new free game every day for the next 12 days. Pirates: All Aboard! is currently discounted on the eShop for $1.99, but it can also be obtained for free by signing up for the company's newsletter right here. Players that get that game today can immediately claim December 5th's free game, which is Exorder. So far, only the next two games have been revealed: Graviter (December 6th) and Creepy Tale (December 7th).
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Special Clip
The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run might have wrapped up the original story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, but it turns out there's much more in store as Netflix has dropped a new clip from its big new movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! Following the TV anime and feature films ending the original story, Suzuki is returning to the franchise for a new original story set after the events of that prior series. This time it will be focusing on a new generation of young knights as they take on a terrible new kind of threat.
Penny Arcade Ends 14-Year Acquisitions Incorporated Dungeons & Dragons Campaign, Announces Sequel Series Coming in 2023
The long-running Acquisitions Incorporated Dungeons & Dragons campaign has come to an end, although Penny Arcade has already announced plans for a sequel series to celebrate the franchise's 15th anniversary. Last night at PAX Unplugged, the long-running Acquisitions Incorporated campaign officially came to a close, with original campaign member Jerry Holkins joining Holly Conrad, Anna Prosser, and Jasmine Bhullar for a final adventure. However, the live finale ended with a tease of things to come, with a Kickstarter announced for a second Acquisitions Incorporated campaign with the potential return of Jim Darkmagic, the character played by Mike Krahulik. Penny Arcade invited fans to sign up to their newsletter for additional information about the Acquisitions Incorporated Kickstarter.
Leaked Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal Another Unannounced Character
The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't set to release until next year, but it seems that a McDonald's promotion has leaked way ahead of time! Twitter user @Kikaim has shared images of eight toys that will apparently release in Japanese Happy Meals this month. As @Kikaim notes, it appears these were planned to launch alongside the movie, which was initially set to release this month before getting pushed back to April 7th. While the promotion mostly centers on the main characters, it will also include someone that hasn't been revealed for the movie just yet!
Black Clover Movie Reveals New Original Character
Black Clover is gearing up for the release of its very first feature film, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is stacking up its cast with a new original character making their debut in the new movie! Following the end of the TV anime's multi-year run, it was announced that the franchise would then be branching out with its very first movie effort. As fans get curious about what to expect from the new project, the new movie is teasing more of its original story and new characters that we will get to meet when it hits next year.
The Flash Promo Images Show Off Surprising Suit From DC Film
Though not much official marketing for The Flash movie has made its way online, DC Studios and Warner Bros. are promoting the film down at CCXP with merch at their booth. Some of the artwork featured there has now made its way online, offering some interesting teases for the movie. First up it's worth noting the specific piece of art with the two Flashes. As fans know the upcoming film will see star Ezra Miller play two different versions of the title character and of the new promo art reveals the new suit that one of the doubles is forced to wear, which seems to have some interesting pieces.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Toga the MVP After Newest Episode
My Hero Academia's sixth season has been intense for both the heroes and villains so far, and the series has awarded Himiko Toga the MVP title after her big decision in the newest episode! The sixth season kicked off with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's forces as the heroes tried to stop the villains' plans as soon as they possibly could, but all the while Hawks had a secret mission of his own on top of it. His main goal in the raid was to take Twice out of the equation, and Toga's still hurting quite a bit as a result.
