Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Frances Brown Aug. 3, 1928 — Oct. 22, 2022
Frances V. (Hackett) Brown, 94, of Columbia, died October 22, 2022 at Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri, peacefully, surrounded by family, after a sudden, brief illness. Frances was born August 3, 1928 in Eugene, Oregon, to Dwight L. and Ruth H. (Benson) Hackett. The second of four daughters, she grew up in Oregon, Iowa, and California. She was a beautiful, smart and artistically gifted Valedictorian, Class of 1946 Dinuba High School, Dinuba, California. She met her future husband when her parents (Dwight was pastor of Dinuba Christian Church) invited the family of a beloved former pastor, which also happened to have three sons recently home from having served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, for lunch after church. She attended Chapman College (now University) and was married to Harsh J. Brown on March 13, 1948 in Dinuba, California. Harsh preceded her in death (06/26/2013) after more than 65 years together.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis suffers 8th straight loss to Tennessee (copy)
The Green Tennis Center announced an expected closure on Friday, frustrating many local Columbia tennis players. The closure will also affect the Missouri women's tennis team which practices and plays at the facility.
Columbia Missourian
Douglas Edward Simmons Jr. March 5, 1964 — Nov. 24, 2022
Douglas Edward Simmons Jr. “Tiger”, age 58, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the University of Missouri. He was born on March 5, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Douglas and Johnetta (Poole) Simmons, Sr. Douglas graduated from East High School in Madison,...
Columbia Missourian
Green Tennis Center unexpectedly closes
Members of the Green Tennis Center and the Missouri tennis team were dismayed to learn that the facility was closing its doors this weekend. On Friday afternoon, some club members received an email that the center, which is a part of the larger Mizzou Tennis Complex, would be closed, effective Saturday morning.
Columbia Missourian
Lawmaker wants to use state surplus to widen I-70
For decades, motorists crossing Missouri have cursed congestion on Interstate 70. And almost as long, the Missouri Department of Transportation has warned that the road, one of the first interstate highways to be built in the 1950s, needs major reconstruction.
Columbia Missourian
Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter
Jennifer Sheils logs into her online portal for Missouri food benefits every day, refreshing the screen in the hopes that the state’s deposit of roughly $1,500 in summer supplemental grocery assistance has arrived. For months, Sheils, a mother of five in St. Charles, has waited without a clear timeline...
Columbia Missourian
Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas
A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
Columbia Missourian
Lawsuit alleges inhumane conditions at Missouri jail
O’FALLON — A prisoners rights group filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that a Missouri jail has been mistreating its inmates, saying deputies have taunted and tortured inmates and that the jail provided so little food that one detainee ate toothpaste and toilet paper to ward off hunger. The...
Columbia Missourian
One person injured in north Columbia shooting
One person was injured in a shooting in north Columbia Tuesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Columbia police said officers arrived to the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. and found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz on KU: 'We'll see you on Faurot Field (in September 2025)'
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opened his Monday morning Zoom press conference up for questions by addressing the elephant in the room. “I’ll open it up with anybody who wants to ask me, you know, great questions about reports from Twitterverse that are related to a guy having a bowl projection,” Drinkwitz said. “So if that’s what we’re going to talk about here, let’s get those bowl projections out of the way early.”
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to play in Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest
After a little drama, Missouri finally knows where it will play its final game of the 2022 season: Tampa, Florida. The Tigers will participate in the 14th-annual Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest at 5:30 p.m CT on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium. Brad Crawford of 247Sports...
Columbia Missourian
Four Tigers make AP All-SEC teams
Four Missouri players made the AP All-SEC teams Monday: wide receiver Dominic Lovett and defensive end Isaiah McGuire made the first team, while LT Javon Foster and LB Ty’Ron Hopper were second-teamers. Lovett had a breakout second season, catching 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. He finished...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman names former Capital City assistant Howell as new softball coach
Hickman softball has named Whitni Howell as its new head coach, according to a news release Monday. Howell played shortstop for Jefferson City and graduated in 2010. She helped lead the Jays to their first state title in 2009 and was four-year varsity letter-winner and team captain.
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive tops Missouri State in dual; CC volleyball's run ends in NAIA quarters
Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive team both defeated Missouri State in their respective duals Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center. The Tigers swept the free relay events, with the men’s team taking the win in 2 minutes, 59.88 seconds, and the women’s team finishing first in 3:20.22.
Columbia Missourian
Iseah Jackson pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
Iseah Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter Monday after amended information in the case led to a plea agreement. Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson said it doesn’t appear that Jackson, 19, was the one who shot a woman and a child in a July 2020 fireworks-related shooting.
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball guts out win over UMass behind hot three-point shooting
After a brief stop in Columbia for a win over Saint Louis, Missouri women’s basketball departed to the desert to compete in the Arizona State Classic — its second tournament of the season. The Tigers opened up tournament play with a 71-66 win over Massachusetts on Saturday in...
Columbia Missourian
MU gymnastics opens with exhibition; Stephens drops exhibition
Missouri gymnastics opened the 2022-23 season with its annual Black & Gold exhibition meet Sunday at the Hearnes Center. Grace Anne-Davis and Addison Lawrence highlighted the Tigers' performances, with each scoring a 9.825 on the vault.
Columbia Missourian
Undefeated
Thirteen weeks of blowouts led up to a final face off between Blair Oaks and Lamar in the MSHSAA Class 2A State Championships. People in Wardsville clamored throughout the week to prepare to send off their high school football team up to Columbia. The cheerleaders practiced and made signs; parents lined Route B to wave off the team and students at the elementary, intermediary and high school caravanned to Faurot Field to witness the Falcons' final win of the season.
Columbia Missourian
Sights & Sounds: Living Windows
Columbia residents perused the displays and activities offered at the annual Living Windows event on Friday, Dec. 2 in downtown Columbia. The event featured live performances in businesses' front windows, open houses, shopping, snowflakes on Broadway, the Magic Tree and visits with Santa.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball survives first games unblemished, takes 9-0 record into KU game
As coach Dennis Gates said several times midweek, Missouri men’s basketball focused solely on the game in front of them, and proved that in its 96-89 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday. Missouri (9-0) has successfully navigated three 50% 3-point shooting games from its opponents, got a scrappy...
Comments / 0