Prison sentence for man who set fire to Mason City restaurant and laundromat
MASON CITY, Iowa – The man who set fire to LD’s Filling Station is going to prison for a long time. Lil’Robert Vincent Barnes, 28 of Mason City, was given three consecutive 10-year prison sentences Monday for pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree theft. Barnes will be given credit for time already served.
Charles City Police say missing woman has been found
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Charles City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 46-year-old woman. Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. She was wearing red billabong t-shirt, gray sweatpants and had no coat, no shoes, no money and no phone.
Fort Dodge police searching landfill for newborn's body
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are now searching a nearby landfill in connection to the death of a newborn. Captain Dennis Quinn of the Fort Dodge Police Department told KCCI that authorities are searching the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency on the south side of Fort Dodge. They started searching the landfill on Friday.
1 1/2 pounds of marijuana means no prison time for Forest city man
FOREST CITY, Iowa - No prison time for a man arrested after 1 ½ pounds of marijuana was found in his home. Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 23 of Forest city, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended drug treatment after pleading guilty to distributing drugs to someone under 18 near a school and possession with intent to deliver marijuana near a school.
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
Floyd County faces obstacle as supervisor-elect backs out
Election Day is over, but who will fill a Floyd County supervisor seat remains uncertain after the man elected to the job turned it down. Supervisor-elect Jeff Hawbaker (R) submitted a letter Nov. 18 to the county auditor’s office declining to represent District 3, which covers the northern and western portions of Floyd County. County Auditor Gloria Carr said the county plans to fill the vacancy by appointment, but voters could force a special election under the Iowa Code.
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik under investigation for alleged misconduct
AUSTIN, Minn.-Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has stepped away from some of his duties due to an undisclosed medical reason while the county said it is also investigating a complaint surrounding Sandvik's conduct at work. Trish Harren, who is the administrator for Mower County, said the complaint stems from Nov....
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
Cerro Gordo Supervisors Have Not Certified November Election Results
Most of Iowa’s 2022 General Election results have been officially certified. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, the governor and other elected officials who serve as the Iowa State Board of Canvassers have met by phone and signed off on nearly all the results county officials certified in November. There are still recounts happening in Linn and Scott Counties in races for seats in the Iowa House, however, and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has not yet met to certify their county’s results.
Austin man to be tried for rape
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
Minnesota Woman Dies Following Fatal Two-Car Crash with Deer
A 58-year-old Minnesota woman died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with a deer on Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the rural Austin area of the state. Tragically, a vehicle struck a deer, and it flew into the windshield...
