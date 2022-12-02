The United States has announced that Nigerian students studying in the U.S. can renew their visas without an interview. Also, Nigerian students can extend their visas from 24 to 48 months—even applicants whose visas have recently expired or could be eligible for the renewal and extension. One of the main requirements for renewal is that students must continue their studies in the same institution or another. You must also physically be in Nigeria to apply for the renewal.

6 DAYS AGO