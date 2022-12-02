Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Feds put up $10,000 reward for people who stole dozens of guns from Okeechobee County shop
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who broke into a weapons store in Okeechobee and stole dozens of guns. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said two thieves broke into...
Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the death of a 23-year-old Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday.
cbs12.com
Homicide in Gifford, deputies investigating
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is dead in Gifford following an apparent homicide. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to Orangewood Apartments on the evening of Dec. 3. They received reports of a shooting in the area. Deputies say a victim was found but had...
cbs12.com
Cocaine, oxycodone, almost 12K and more found through drug arrest in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A search warrant revealed a lot in Okeechobee County. On Dec. 2 members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested convicted felon Leamsi Alvarado, 42, for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell to an undercover narcotics investigator. However,...
Florida sheriff’s office deputy killed in off-duty ‘incident’
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed while off-duty Saturday morning.
Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County
A person was fatally shot near an apartment complex in Indian River County on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.
cbs12.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
Lakeland brothers killed after being ejected from motorcycle, hit by SUV, police say
A pair of brothers from Lakeland died Thursday after losing control of their motorcycle and getting ejected into an SUV's path, police said.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
Florida man allegedly fatally stabbed mother because she never pushed him 'to be a man'
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally stabbing his mother and injuring his sister earlier this week. According to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 29, deputies responded to a home in Kissimmee to a report of a possible stabbing. At the scene, authorities reportedly found one deceased female and a second female victim suffering from severe cuts to her hands.
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
click orlando
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
WESH
Sheriff: Body found in Osceola County swamp near where 73-year-old pastor went missing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male in a swampy area along 429 approximately one mile from the residence where a missing man was last seen. The sheriff's office delivered the update Thursday on 73-year-old Herman McClenton...
click orlando
17-year-old accused in Cocoa stabbing arrested after fleeing, crashing in Brevard, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating a victim in Cocoa was taken into custody Wednesday morning after fleeing authorities and crashing in north Brevard County, according to police. The Cocoa Police Department said the teen, later identified as Tobias Brewer, surrendered to Brevard County...
iheart.com
Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach
Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
WESH
Man dies in Brevard County crash, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a deadly crash occurred on Saturday. Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle driving on the Eau Gallie Causeway struck a concrete barrier wall. The motorcyclist died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Maloney.
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man near Sebastian, Florida
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kelly Granger, a missing man last seen at the county shooting range west of Sebastian on 102nd Terrace, just off CR-512. Granger went missing Wednesday after 4:45 p.m. He left behind his electric bike, mobile phone, and sweater. Friends say...
Memorial sign to be placed in memory of tow truck driver killed during crash on SR-408
ORLANDO, Fla. — A memorial sign will soon go up along State Road 408 to honor a tow truck driver hit and killed on the job. The Orlando Fire Department hosted a “slowdown, move over” law awareness ceremony and unveiled a sign paying tribute to 24-year-old Austin Gayne.
Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...
