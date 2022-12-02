ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs12.com

Homicide in Gifford, deputies investigating

GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is dead in Gifford following an apparent homicide. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to Orangewood Apartments on the evening of Dec. 3. They received reports of a shooting in the area. Deputies say a victim was found but had...
cbs12.com

Cocaine, oxycodone, almost 12K and more found through drug arrest in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A search warrant revealed a lot in Okeechobee County. On Dec. 2 members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested convicted felon Leamsi Alvarado, 42, for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell to an undercover narcotics investigator. However,...
cbs12.com

Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger

A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
truecrimedaily

Florida man allegedly fatally stabbed mother because she never pushed him 'to be a man'

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally stabbing his mother and injuring his sister earlier this week. According to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 29, deputies responded to a home in Kissimmee to a report of a possible stabbing. At the scene, authorities reportedly found one deceased female and a second female victim suffering from severe cuts to her hands.
click orlando

US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
iheart.com

Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach

Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
WESH

Man dies in Brevard County crash, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a deadly crash occurred on Saturday. Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle driving on the Eau Gallie Causeway struck a concrete barrier wall. The motorcyclist died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Maloney.
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man near Sebastian, Florida

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kelly Granger, a missing man last seen at the county shooting range west of Sebastian on 102nd Terrace, just off CR-512. Granger went missing Wednesday after 4:45 p.m. He left behind his electric bike, mobile phone, and sweater. Friends say...
WFLA

Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...

