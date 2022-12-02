Read full article on original website
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
Huge economic development announcement expected in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A huge economic development project that could lead to hundreds of new jobs is expected to be announced during a news conference Tuesday morning at Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. Officials are being tight-lipped about the project. ABC15 has learned...
Charleston Harbor becomes deepest port on east coast at 52 feet
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Harbor is now officially the deepest port on the east coast at 52 feet deep. It means the largest container ships, fully loaded, will now have safe passage to the port at any time of day and during any tide. Governor Henry...
Crews to fix flooding problems near several streets in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence is set to start a stormwater capital improvement program that will include heavy cleaning and debris removal of approximately 11,000 linear feet of existing storm drain line near Malden Drive, Saint Anthony Avenue, Sandhurst Drive and Waccamaw Drive. “Flooding has been...
NMB City Council tables discussion for ordinance to ban bicycles on beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach City Council was set to discuss an ordinance about bicycles on the beach but it was pushed back. The ordinance proposes banning bicycles on public beaches during the summer between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. NEW: Huge economic development announcement...
Historical society asks Conway City Council to donate Whittemore Park in $16M proposal
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new multi-million dollar project was discussed in Conway Monday night, as efforts to save Whittemore Park Elementary School continue. Just two weeks ago, Conway City Council discussed demolishing the historic building. The Whittemore Racepath Historical Society was founded in August of 2021 by former...
Charleston deputies seek information in 10-year cold case
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to solve the 2012 murder of Germel Grant and urges anyone with information to come forward. On Dec. 5, 2012, 35-year-old Grant was shot and killed at a home on Salters Hill Road in Hollywood. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting around […]
Santa for seniors: Meals on Wheels of Horry Co. collects gifts for homebound residents
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas came early this year for hundreds of senior citizens and people of all ages who are homebound throughout Horry County. Volunteers and staff members with Meals on Wheels of Horry County started collecting presents Monday for the almost 400 seniors in their Angel Tree program.
New details released in Florence mobile home park shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Additional details have been released in a shooting at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened last week. On Nov. 30, around 5:43 p.m. a deputy responded to 3225 South Dingle Drive in reference to a gunshot victim, according to an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Person taken to hospital after house explosion in Colleton County, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency officials are responding to a home near Smoaks following an explosion Monday evening, an official with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office tells ABC News 4. Someone was inside the home at the time of the explosion, the official says. The person was transported...
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
Crash closes Maybank Highway Sunday morning, 1 dead
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies closed Maybank Highway Saturday morning following a crash that left one dead and one injured on Wadmalaw Island. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of an SUV suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and hit a tree. The driver […]
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jerome McMillian has resigned from his position as a member of the Columbus County Board of Commissioners and taken the place of Aaron Herring as chief deputy for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. According to personnel action forms, the change was made on Friday,...
1 injured, lanes blocked after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 501 that resulted in blocked lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10:50 a.m. in the area of East Highway 501 and Bill Jones Road near Aynor, HCFR said. One person was […]
Investigators believe massive South Carolina apartment fire was intentionally set; property owner offering reward
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment complex on Wednesday night is being investigated for possible arson. The property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the fire. Tips can be submitted […]
Annual Horry Co. fundraiser hopes to hit $1 million to help kids this Christmas
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — You have the chance to help an annual fundraiser event hit its $1 million mark!. The 16th annual I Believe Children's Holiday Fundraiser is happening Tuesday. The fundraiser goes to Help4Kids and Collin's Kids, helping thousands of less fortunate children in Horry County. It...
Man hit woman multiple times, pointed gun at man in Horry County: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was charged after officers responded to Highway 348 near Loris in reference to a family disturbance on Dec. 2. Jaqutez Naquan Boyd, 29, is charged with assault and battery second-degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Police said a victim...
Florence Co. school district to begin checking for weapons at sporting events
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence School District 5 will check people for weapons as they enter the school for sporting events, starting Tuesday, according to district officials. The district said, "The Safety and Security of our athletes, coaches, staff, and spectators are of the utmost importance at all...
