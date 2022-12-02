Read full article on original website
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
WKRC
Police investigate early morning shooting in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Ky. (WKRC) - A quiet neighborhood is shaken up after a shooting on Monday that's left one man in the hospital fighting for his life. Ludlow Police say they know who shot him, but are still piecing together what led up to the confrontation. Around 4:30 a.m. neighbors on...
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
Fox 19
Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Man sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for 2019 Thanksgiving Day murder
DAYTON — A man convicted of shooting at multiple people and killing one on Thanksgiving Day will spend time in prison. D’Maughn Davion Moore, 27, was sentenced to serve at least 42 years after a shooting that took place on Nov. 28 2019. Last month, a jury found...
Student arrested, charged for Mount Airy Elementary 'swatting' incident
Mt. Airy Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout prior to the start of classes early Monday morning, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said.
Fox 19
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A person was fatally shot and another was arrested after a fight at a Newport, Kentucky bar and strip club early Saturday morning, police said. Officers were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. to the Brass Bull at the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a fight inside the bar, Newport police said in a news release. The altercation led to an individual, who hasn’t been identified, dying of injuries from a gunshot wound.
WKRC
Woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting of husband sentenced to treatment
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A judge sentenced a woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of her husband to a treatment facility. Nancy Imfeld was charged with felonious assault for injuring her husband in a shooting at their home in Monroe in December 2021.
WKRC
Student arrested after swatting incident at elementary school
MOUNT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elementary school was placed on lockout, and a student was arrested after a swatting incident Monday. Cincinnati Public Schools says Mt. Airy School received a false threat of violence. After police determined there was no danger, classes continued as normal. Investigators say they found...
Fox 19
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
WKRC
At least 1 person shot at gas station in Over-The-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least one person was shot in Over-The-Rhine overnight. Emergency units were called to the Shell gas station on E Liberty Street shortly after midnight on Sunday. Authorities have confirmed that at least one person was shot, but their condition is unknown. Police have not said...
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
WLWT 5
Male shot on Cedar and Hamilton, non-life-threatening injuries
CINCINNATI — A male victim was shot near Cedar Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say the man walked into District 5 with the injuries, was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. No more information is available at this...
WLWT 5
Report of an aggravated robbery on Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of an aggravated robbery at 1212 Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine. unknown male. reportedly armed, attempted to steal purse from female victim. Suspect at large. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Police seek Dayton parade shooting suspect: Reward offered
On Nov. 25, shortly after the Dayton Children’s Parade began, police said a group of more than 20 juveniles got into a fight between the Boston Stoker and Key Bank building.
WKRC
1 person sent to hospital after Hebron firefighters pull SUV out of Ohio River
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Boone County deputies are investigating after an SUV was pulled out of the Ohio River Monday night. It happened near River Road, close to Dry Creek, around 11 p.m. Police confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. Authorities have not said exactly what happened.
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
