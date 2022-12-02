ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 19

Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
WKRC

Police investigate early morning shooting in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Ky. (WKRC) - A quiet neighborhood is shaken up after a shooting on Monday that's left one man in the hospital fighting for his life. Ludlow Police say they know who shot him, but are still piecing together what led up to the confrontation. Around 4:30 a.m. neighbors on...
WDTN

Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction

The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
Fox 19

Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Fox 19

Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A person was fatally shot and another was arrested after a fight at a Newport, Kentucky bar and strip club early Saturday morning, police said. Officers were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. to the Brass Bull at the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a fight inside the bar, Newport police said in a news release. The altercation led to an individual, who hasn’t been identified, dying of injuries from a gunshot wound.
WKRC

Student arrested after swatting incident at elementary school

MOUNT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elementary school was placed on lockout, and a student was arrested after a swatting incident Monday. Cincinnati Public Schools says Mt. Airy School received a false threat of violence. After police determined there was no danger, classes continued as normal. Investigators say they found...
Fox 19

Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
WKRC

At least 1 person shot at gas station in Over-The-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least one person was shot in Over-The-Rhine overnight. Emergency units were called to the Shell gas station on E Liberty Street shortly after midnight on Sunday. Authorities have confirmed that at least one person was shot, but their condition is unknown. Police have not said...
Fox 19

Police search for missing Winton Hills teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
WLWT 5

Male shot on Cedar and Hamilton, non-life-threatening injuries

CINCINNATI — A male victim was shot near Cedar Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say the man walked into District 5 with the injuries, was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. No more information is available at this...
WLWT 5

Report of an aggravated robbery on Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Report of an aggravated robbery at 1212 Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine. unknown male. reportedly armed, attempted to steal purse from female victim. Suspect at large. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC

1 person sent to hospital after Hebron firefighters pull SUV out of Ohio River

HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Boone County deputies are investigating after an SUV was pulled out of the Ohio River Monday night. It happened near River Road, close to Dry Creek, around 11 p.m. Police confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. Authorities have not said exactly what happened.
WLWT 5

Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....

