A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
Denison continues sesquicentennial celebrations
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's sesquicentennial celebrations aren't over just yet. People who call Denison home will have the chance to place an item in a time capsule on Thursday, December 15. The collection event is set for the Katy Depot from 4 to 6 p.m. Those unable to attend...
Violent Felon Kills 2 Women Inside Texas Hospital Room
A repeat violent criminal is behind bars after just recently being released early from prison. 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez has had a rocky criminal history. For the past decade, Hernandez has repeatedly been arrested for aggravated robbery, burglary, and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. After serving 6...
Christmas giveaway targets Bryan County vets in need
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bryan County United Way and VFW Post 2916 are working to help veterans have a merry Christmas. On Saturday, December 17, United Way hosts its annual Christmas veterans giveaway. Boxes will be filled with food, socks, gloves and toiletries. Veterans who need help this...
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
Water restored after Howe main break
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) — The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said utility workers in the City of Howe have been working on a damaged water main line since Sunday afternoon. The city said those repairs were finished on Monday, but they're asking residents to conserve water for the...
US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
Work underway on new Denison homeless center
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison's Homeless Empowerment Action Team recently got a thumbs-up for a building permit. The group will partner with the Denison Soup Kitchen, and plans for the site in the 1000 block of West Crawford Street feature showers, a laundry and a kitchen. "It will create...
Accidental Shooting Incident At Emory Convenience Store
Rains County Deputies and state troopers responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart intersection of US Highways 69 and 19 in Emory Sunday. Initial indications are that they dispatched helicopters to the scene. It’s unclear if there were one or two victims.
Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after allegedly failing to pay over $300 taxi
UPDATE: Officials said the taxi driver has been paid the $344, and no longer wishes to pursue charges. The warrant against Lakyirah Bastian has been recalled. TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas. […]
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
Woman killed, husband in critical condition after deadly crash in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Friday evening, off south 9th Street and Choctaw Road in Durant, Melanie Ward and her husband were struck by a driver who turned into oncoming traffic. Melanie died on the scene and her husband Roberto Maldonado is in the hospital in critical condition. According to Melanie’s employer,...
DPS: Driver dies in crash with semi on US Highway 80
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a crash on US 80, one mile east of Wills Point, on Wednesday. Teresa R. Reyes, 57 of Wills Point, was driving east in a 2014 Ford Focus on US 80 when they crashed into a semi truck at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, according to […]
Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal. Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge.
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
