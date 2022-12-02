Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Holiday decorations come in all sizes. Although it may be on the small side, a family passionate about Christmas wanted the entire community to see how they deck the halls. “The Christmas Village has been in my family for at least 41 years,” said Jessica...
KEVN
Holiday lights spread throughout Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season. What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up...
KEVN
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
KEVN
Western Dakota Tech students have a passion for welding
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The welding program at Western Dakota Technical College is one of the more popular courses the school offers, allowing students to learn a trade and make a good income. Manufacturing professions have faced many challenges over the last few decades, but welding provides opportunities for...
KEVN
Snooky the Fluffy Adorable Chow-Mix
KEVN
City of Sturgis helps kickstart school’s custom motorcycle build
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A team of Mitchell Tech students are customizing a Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle that will be auctioned Jan. 243-28 at the Las Vegas Mecum Auction. The build is being supported by the City of Sturgis and Helping with Horsepower. The city provided the motorcycle, and...
KEVN
Youth and Family Services receives sustainability award for Garden Education Project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Youth and Family Services’ Garden Education Project aims to provide access for youth and families enrolled in YFS to learn where their food comes from. This year the organization is being honored with an award from The Rapid City Standing Committee on Sustainability. “We...
KEVN
Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will move across the area this morning. Some light snow will accompany this system, with the best chance of any small accumulation being north of I-90. Temperatures will be cold today with highs mostly in the 20s. The rest of the week will be dry, with cool temperatures through Thursday, then a brief warm-up Friday before cooler, seasonable temperatures return for the weekend.
KEVN
Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 27-year-old Summerset man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking. Thomas Beetem was sentenced to 16 months in prison Nov. 18. Beetem will then be on supervised release for three years. Beetem pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in July. He...
KEVN
Railroad strike could have caused major disruption
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rail workers were on the verge of a railroad strike. Negotiations started two years ago with workers asking to be paid more, have better working conditions, and to be given paid sick leave. If the railroad workers were to go on strike this could have...
KEVN
Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed Monday at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting. As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.
KEVN
Thunder boys, girls earn wins against Storm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Thunderdome was the place to be for hockey fans this weekend as the Rushmore Thunder’s boys and girls varsity teams collected wins against the Sioux Center Storm. Ben Burns has highlights from both games.
KEVN
Stevens wrestlers gear up for RC Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school wrestling teams from around the region will be in town this coming weekend for the annual Rapid city Invite. After finishing second at last year’s state tournament, Stevens is focused on delivering another strong season.
KEVN
An SDM scientific breakthrough right out of a sci-fi movie could change the manufacturing industry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a scientific breakthrough so big it could change the manufacturing field, but so small it can’t be seen. That breakthrough happened at South Dakota Mines where nanoscience and biomedical engineer assistant professor Dr. Shan Zhou and his team at South Dakota Mines have been working on a new technology involving nanoparticles.
KEVN
Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City medical marijuana company has been looking to expand to more locations, but Monday night, they learned they won’t be fully expanding to an area that they wanted to. Puffy’s Dispensary applied for a Conditional Use Permit to operate out of 910...
KEVN
Stevens girls win season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens girls basketball team opened the season by defeating Douglas 71-29 Monday night. The Raiders will next be in action when they host Pierre and Aberdeen Central this Friday and Saturday.
