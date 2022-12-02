Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Part of Jefferson City 54/50 interchange will close 30 days for improvements next year
JEFFERSON CITY — State transportation officials announced plans Monday to shut down part of a busy Jefferson City interchange near the Missouri River Bridge for about a month. MoDOT engineers released the details of upcoming improvements for what some people call the Tri-Level. The month-long shutdown of some ramps...
KOMU
MoDOT announces improvements planned for Highway 50/54 interchange
JEFFERSON CITY - Improvements are coming to the U.S. Route 50/U.S. Route 54 interchange in Jefferson City sometime next year, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Monday. MoDOT said the ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 50 to eastbound U.S. Route 54 will be rehabilitated, including repairs to the bridge...
KOMU
Jefferson City Council officially recognizes historically Black 'foot district'
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council approved a proposal Monday night to recognize an area of town known as the foot district as an official historic legacy district, the first designation of its kind for the city. "This is a big deal," said Council Member Laura Ward, who...
KOMU
Columbia Independent School seeks land expansion approval from city council
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will discuss a request to create one plat of land out of two existing plats for the Columbia Independent School (CIS) at its meeting Monday night. This would remove an inner lot line and make the land to the northwest of the school part of its property.
KOMU
Columbia City Council to meet about trash bag ordinance, Sidewalk Master Plan and more
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set to meet Monday at 7 p.m., providing time for public input regarding the trash bag ordinance and other topics. Depending on how the discussion goes, the council plans to then vote on the amendments to the trash ordinance. Columbia Public Information Officer...
KOMU
City election filing period begins Tuesday in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Elections for Jefferson City offices will begin on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the Boone Bancroft Room at City Hall, located at 320 E. McCarty Street. The filing period will remain open throughout City Hall's regular business hours, and will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Candidates will appear on the ballot in the order filed.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KOMU
Capital City principal named superintendent for Blair Oaks
JEFFERSON CITY - The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced Ben Meldrum as its next superintendent of schools Monday. Meldrum officially begins July 1. He will be involved in school preparations as time permits, the district said. Currently, Meldrum is the head principal at Capital City High School, where he...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Motorist killed in weekend train collision identified as Centralia resident
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a deadly weekend collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train near Sturgeon, about 22 miles north of Columbia. Saturday night’s crash happened at about 11, killing the motorist. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that the...
KOMU
Holts Summit to hire paid firefighters in response to increased calls
HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit is hiring paid firefighters as the volunteer department deals with an increasing number of calls for help. The department used to get an average of two calls a week, but now firefighters are getting more than two a day, according to Assistant Fire Chief Allen Wehmeyer.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Dec. 5
One person dead after collision with train near Sturgeon. A Centralia man died after a collision with a train on Saturday night. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound through Boone County when the collision occurred. The motorist turned right onto Jennings Road from Keil Road, driving directly into the path of the oncoming train, Cap. Brian Leer said.
kwos.com
Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!
Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon
STURGEON, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a Norfolk Southern train struck a vehicle late Saturday night, officials say. The crash happened at North Jennings and East Keil Road just east of Sturgeon just after 11 p.m. The railroad crossing where the crash happened is considered a passive graded crossing, where there is a stop The post One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre
What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
KOMU
COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic to take place at Derby Ridge Elementary
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools, MU Health Care and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Dec. 10. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Derby Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium, located at 4000...
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Pettis County Accident
Two people from Versailles were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 18-year-old Rachel I. Nolting of Versailles, was on Highway V, west of M Highway around 5:45 p.m., Friday, when she swerved to avoid another vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a fence.
Comments / 0