Tin Roof Media Names Rod Henwood Executive Chairman Tin Roof Media, the UK firm that houses Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview producer Blink Films and Remarkable Places to East firm Outline Productions, has named Rod Henwood as Executive Chairman. Henwood has been Non-Executive Chairman of the private equity-owned group since 2019. Tin Roof execs say its turnover has increased rapidly over the past three years, with a 40% uptick forecast for 2022. Industry veteran Henwood, has held roles such as COO of The Ink Factory (where he remains a non-Executive Director), CEO – UK, Belgium and Netherlands at Banijay (previously Zodiak Media) and New...

29 MINUTES AGO