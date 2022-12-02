Read full article on original website
Rod Henwood Named Tin Roof Exec Chair; Promotions At Woodcut Media; ZDF Boards ‘Harry Wild’; SphereTrax Aims To ‘Revolutionize’ Entertainment Music Licensing (Exclusive) — Global Briefs
Tin Roof Media Names Rod Henwood Executive Chairman Tin Roof Media, the UK firm that houses Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview producer Blink Films and Remarkable Places to East firm Outline Productions, has named Rod Henwood as Executive Chairman. Henwood has been Non-Executive Chairman of the private equity-owned group since 2019. Tin Roof execs say its turnover has increased rapidly over the past three years, with a 40% uptick forecast for 2022. Industry veteran Henwood, has held roles such as COO of The Ink Factory (where he remains a non-Executive Director), CEO – UK, Belgium and Netherlands at Banijay (previously Zodiak Media) and New...
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
