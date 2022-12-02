Read full article on original website
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield could be a great backup QB to Brock Purdy and the 49ers | What's Wright?
The Panthers are releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield after he has struggled throughout the entire season. Nick explains the timing of Mayfield’s release has come at an interesting time for the 49ers who suffered a season ending foot injury with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 vs the Dolphins. Nick believes third string quarterback Brock Purdy played well to finish out the game vs. the Dolphins but explains adding Mayfield could be a great backup to Purdy for the remainder of the season.
New York Giants Play Coward's Football (Poorly!) and Settle For a Tie Against Washington
VIDEO: Giants players run into each other in backfield on crucial play.
Brock Purdy Contract: What the New San Francisco 49ers QB Makes After Being ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ in the 2022 NFL Draft
The 49ers now have a new starting QB, who was the 'Mr. Irrelevant' of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's the deal with the Brock Purdy contract. The post Brock Purdy Contract: What the New San Francisco 49ers QB Makes After Being ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ in the 2022 NFL Draft appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 13 tie
The New York Giants tied the Washington Commanders, 20-20, in a Week 13 divisional battle. This outcome brings New York’s record to 7-4-1 and third in the NFC East. They will have another divisional test next week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw...
Jets’ refusal to be happy with coming close against Vikings speaking volumes
The effort was good to see. The resilience was reflective of a team clearly coming into its own. The fact that an early 17-point deficit later was essentially 36 inches away from potentially becoming a defining victory was terrific. All of those things were encouraging signs for the Jets on Sunday at Minnesota. But there was one thing, far and away, above and beyond, that was the most important part of the aftermath of the Jets’ nerve-fraying and ruggedly entertaining 27-22 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and it was summarized best in the words of the men...
NFL Analysis Network
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
Browns LB Sione Takitaki out for the season with a torn ACL; Anthony Schwartz in concussion protocol
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The next guy to step in as the Browns starting middle linebacker should do so at his own risk. The position has been a Bermuda Triangle for Browns starters this season.
Commanders Week 13 inactives vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. On Friday, Washington ruled out cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, right guard Trai Turner and wide receiver/punt returner Dax Milne. Those three players headline Washington’s inactive list ahead of Sunday’s battle between the Commanders and Giants.
Anthony Richardson announces NFL Draft decision
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has announced his NFL Draft plans. Richardson issued a statement on social media Monday confirming his plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The Gator quarterback also said he would not play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State. Richardson is coming off a sophomore...
