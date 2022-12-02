JSO: Missing man reportedly suffering from dementia located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported Mr. Williams has been located in another jurisdiction.

ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man on the city’s Southside.

Joseph Williams, 84, was reported missing by his family after walking out of a doctor’s office after an appointment he had.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Williams was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic at 4500 San Pablo Rd. S.

Williams is not from the area and police believe he might not know where he is or where he’s heading.

JSO said that Williams has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and is concerned for his safety.

Details on the missing man include the following:

Name: Joseph L. Williams

Age: 84

Race/Sex: White/Male

Height/Weight: 5′3″/120 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Bald

Clothing: Navy Blue sweatshirt and pants and brown shoes

If anyone has information or knows of Williams’ location you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.