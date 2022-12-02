Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.

