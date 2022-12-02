Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance

Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial
A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
WCJB
State delegation will visit Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next years legislative session
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Delegation visits Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next year’s legislative session on Monday. The legislative hearing starts at 9 a.m. It’s held at Florida Gateway College’s administration building. This delegation will include representative Chuck Brannan and Senator Jennifer Bradley.
WCJB
Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
Update: Accident occurs on I-10 on Monroe Street in Leon County
A crash has occurred Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Leon County.
WCTV
Tallahassee community holds prayer vigil for victims of FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee community is still reeling from a weekend shooting at a FAMU basketball court that left one young man dead and four others injured. Friday about 50 people returned to that scene for a prayer vigil to honor the victims. One of those was Nyasia...
Gators Postseason Transfer Tracker: OLB David Reese Entering Portal
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
wuft.org
The future of the Thelma A. Boltin Center: a taxpayer’s burden or historic preservation?
The historic Thelma A. Boltin Center, a once bustling entertainment space for Gainesville residents, now lies silent as the building slowly succumbs to the trials of time. Located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. and built in 1943 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal initiative, the community center has a rich history, but it’s falling apart. Delayed renovation plans, pandemic shutdowns and out-of-date construction techniques have the city at odds over the future of the center.
Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The federal trial wrapped up Thursday in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, following three days of testimony and arguments in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he would rule “just as quickly as I can” but needs to absorb the voluminous case record […] The post Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 4
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
alachuachronicle.com
Mexican convicted of drug trafficking and firearm offense by federal jury
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A federal jury in Gainesville convicted Edwin Giovanny Mendoza-Verdugo, 20, of Sinaloa, Mexico, on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, further finding Mendoza-Verdugo responsible for 40-400 grams of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. The guilty verdict, returned at the conclusion of a three-day trial, was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
wuft.org
Solar-powered trash cans are coming to Gainesville city streets
Gainesville’s city commissioners have something up their sleeve to combat litter – and residents may be surprised to see their solution: Solar-powered trash recycling bins, which will be deployed beginning in 2023. Big Belly Inc., a Needham, Massachusetts, waste and recycling company, has been awarded the contract to...
csengineermag.com
YEA 2022 – Suncoast Parkway 2 from US 98 to State Road 44
Project Location: Citrus and Hernando counties, Florida. Project Summary: Tourism, residential development, and flourishing new businesses in Florida’s rural Citrus and Hernando counties outpaced the effectiveness of the counties’ connector roads, which led to the design and construction of the Suncoast Parkway 2, State Road 589 Expansion Project.
WCJB
Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry faces questions over tax lien
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry was tied to a company that apparently owes back taxes to the IRS. In a memo dated November 15th, CPS’s with a private firm hired by the city reported that Curry may be partly responsible for a tax lien placed against CWC and Associates of Miami.
WCTV
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
WCTV
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
WCTV
Demolition begins on Killearn Country Club
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Demolition has officially started, a little more than a week after a fire at Killearn Country Club . From weddings to birthdays, crowds gathered on the grounds Friday morning, sharing memories of their time spent at the country club. As WCTV has reported, the State Fire...
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission votes to reopen street traffic near Flaco’s
The flocks of people who find their way to the picnic tables outside of Flaco’s Cuban Bakery late at night might have to find a new place to congregate. Flaco’s has used its adjacent one-way street as a patio area since 2020 when Gainesville implemented the Streatery program to help downtown businesses create outdoor dining options.
Comments / 0