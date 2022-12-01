Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls men roll over Augustana at the Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USF Men’s Basketball team advanced to 7-2 on the year with a booming win over crosstown rival, Augustana, tonight. Sioux Falls led the first half for just under 10 minutes resulting in a first half lead of 38-29 led by Jack Thompson and Matt Cartwright.
SDSU football to play at 11 a.m. in quarterfinals
The SDSU football team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the FCS Playoffs, following a 42-6 win over Delaware on Saturday.
Madison Daily Leader
Jackrabbits in FCS quarterfinals
Top-seeded South Dakota State University scored on drives of 70 or more yards on each of its first three offensive possessions and cruised into the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals with a 42-6 victory over Delaware Saturday afternoon in Brookings. The Jackrabbits, who ran their winning streak to a school-record 11...
Friday Scoreboard – December 2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL Houston 3, USD 2 – NCAA TournamentSDSU 3, Louisiana 2 – NIVCDWU 3, MidAmerica Nazarene 1 – NAIA TournamentNorthwestern 3, SAGU, Texas 0 – NAIA Tournament MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLKent State 83, SDSU 68#6 Baylor 64, #14 Gonzaga 63 – Sanford PentagonDWU […]
KELOLAND TV
Homicide arrest; SDSU advances in FCS playoffs; Empty the Shelters event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
Jackson County Pilot
Huset’s Speedway Increases Weekly 410 Sprint Car Purse to Pay $5,000 to Win
Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Dec. 2, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway is boosting the weekly payout for 410ci winged sprint cars in 2023. Each Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event will pay at least $5,000 to win and $500 to start with select events offering a bigger payout. Second place receives $4,000 with third place earning $3,000.
Sign up for the VIP FANFare bus trip to Frisco
KELOLAND Media Group wants to help SDSU fans cheer on their team in the FCS Title game.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 4th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Streets of Bethlehem, a family-friendly interactive drama about the night Jesus was born. Visitors can walk through the Bethlehem marketplace and also see live animals and visit the nativity. The hours are from 1-4 p.m. It’s...
Madison Daily Leader
James Park
James Leroy Park was born to Henry and Kathryn (Birnbaum) Park on December 16, 1941 near Chester, South Dakota. Jim grew up on the family farm south of Chester and attended Chester School from the start to graduation in 1960. To plant a tree in memory of James Park as...
Madison Daily Leader
Perry Fischer
Perry M. Fischer, 63, of Madison, died on Dec. 2, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Perry Fischer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
siouxfalls.business
Life changes prompt several restaurant owners to put businesses on market
There are few days off when you own a restaurant. Especially if it’s one of few – or the only – bar and grill in a community. In Lennox, it’s literally called The Only One Bar and Grill, owned by Lenny Lawrence who left behind his career as a Hy-Vee meat manager to pursue his business dream.
KELOLAND TV
Life changing events for the Tarbox family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
KELOLAND TV
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
KELOLAND TV
Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4
Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
kiwaradio.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
kelo.com
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
