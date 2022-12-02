Read full article on original website
New Mexico may overhaul high school graduation requirements
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation to overhaul New Mexico's high school graduation requirements and reduce the minimum number of class-unit credits was being drafted by state lawmakers Monday. High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said he hopes to support a bill that would eliminate...
Newsom, Sen. Skinner Propose Penalizing Oil Companies For Gas Price Gouging
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Sen. Nancy Skinner announced a proposal Monday to penalize oil companies in an effort to deter gas price gouging. The proposal would make it illegal for oil companies to charge excessive refining margins-- the price difference between the cost of crude oil pre-refinement and the cost of the product once it leaves the refinery-- and would expand the ability of the California Energy Commission and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to investigate gas costs, profits and pricing.
'Off the charts': California hit with very high flu activity, among worst in US
LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
43-mile stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur remains closed
The highway was first closed Saturday because of a rockslide that occurred amid wet weather.
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... While patchy fog will pop up through the morning, widespread dense. fog is not likely. So have cancelled the dense fog advisory, but. will continue to monitor fog conditions closely. _____
