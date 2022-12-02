Read full article on original website
Related
Victims of Arizona polygamist cult leader Samuel Bateman ran away from group homes, hid in Airbnb
Eight underage girls who were rescued from an Arizona polygamist cult leader by child welfare officials ran away from their group homes and hid in a Washington state Airbnb, according to a report. The eight and one additional girl had been taken from the homes of Samuel Bateman — the leader of a small offshoot of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — and placed in the group homes under the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety in September. Last Sunday, however, the eight girls, who range in age from 11 to 16, went missing...
21-year-old wins Arizona's 'largest' table games jackpot
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man recently won $1.1 million playing blackjack at Gila River Resorts and Casinos. Luis Rodriguez Gomez walked away with his huge jackpot after winning the King of Cards Table Games at the Lone Butte Casino in Chandler. Gila River Resorts said Gomez's jackpot is...
kawc.org
Arizona's Maricopa County wants judge to stop attempt by Kari Lake to challenge her election loss
PHOENIX -- Maricopa County wants a judge to toss out a bid by failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake to get immediate action on her request for election records so she can challenge her loss to Katie Hobbs. At a hearing this past week, Deputy County Attorney Joseph Branco acknowledged...
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong
Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
AZFamily
Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona nonprofit, car dealership partner up to help kids in need during the winter season
Arizona is known for its heat, but it can also get chilly in the winter, especially in the mornings when kids head off to school. Valley of the Sun United Way and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, and all 12 Larry H. Miller Dealerships are making this effort to share the warmth this holiday season. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
Chronicle
Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People
A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ksl.com
Prison time ordered for business owner convicted of stealing millions from government
SALT LAKE CITY — An Arizona business owner found guilty in Utah of making false claims to the government in order to obtain a $99 million contract will serve federal prison time and forfeit over $2 million from multiple bank accounts, district court records show. Whitney McBride, 41, of...
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona election results certified
PHOENIX - Results from Arizona's November midterm election have been made official. The statewide certification, known as a canvass, was signed by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, a Ducey appointee, on Dec. 5. When the...
'I want to put him in jail': Woman loses $11K in giveaway scam involving Arizona lottery winners
PHOENIX — A Florida woman lost an estimated $11,000 to a scammer who said he represented Arizona lottery winners who had decided to give away the winnings. Diana Izurieta said she got a text message from someone claiming to represent a Gilbert couple who won $474 million in the lottery this year. The message said the couple had picked 50 people at random across the country to give $90,000 each. The text gave a number to contact, "Mr. Woodman," to coordinate payment.
arizonasuntimes.com
Candidates Hopeful for Election Challenges After Certification, Since Early Lawsuits Had Less Statutory Backing
The Trump-endorsed slate of candidates in Arizona’s top races who officials say lost their races have started pursuing legal challenges over what they believe was an election rampant with voter disenfranchisement and suppression. One of the first challenges was turned away on Tuesday as premature, a lawsuit by attorney...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
Comments / 1