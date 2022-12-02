Effective: 2022-12-05 20:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Gates of the Mountains; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph adjacent to terrain. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.

