Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 20:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Gates of the Mountains; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph adjacent to terrain. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 20:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, with up to 8 inches possible at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front may result in blowing snow. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of snow could reduce visibility at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 20:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Fergus County below 4500ft; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution. Check road conditions before travel. Call 511 for road reports. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Northern Sweet Grass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow at times with strong cross winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility to a mile or less at times. Drifting snow may make travel on rural roads difficult. Strong crosswinds will make travel for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers difficult.
