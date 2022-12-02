Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead.
The car caught fire after striking an electric pole. The Kiwanis club of Madison held its 98th Christmas Pageant at the Capitol. Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare. Updated: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST. |. Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection...
nbc15.com
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly established transfer window is now open. At the end of August the NCAA approved a new transfer portal policy, creating windows in which players could enter their name into the portal for 2022-2023. The first window opened Monday and closes on January 18. The...
nbc15.com
Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead. As regular gas in Madison nears a return to numbers a year ago, some drivers worry declining prices have a looming expiration date.
nbc15.com
Unwanted firearms to be transformed into garden tools following Cambridge gun buyback
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend. Ahead of their 25th Christmas Concert, Madison Area Concert Handbell members shared it’s the group’s dedication to improving that has kept up their prestige for so long. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Volunteers with the...
nbc15.com
Madison College invites the public to celebrate Hmong New Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison College community spent their Saturday celebrating the Hmong New Year!. The technical college hosted a free event at their Traux Campus, where the public could watch cultural dance, buy from Hmong-owned vendors and spend time together as a community. Community engagement coordinator Masaya Xiong...
nbc15.com
Madison Fire works on training for electric car fires
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead. As regular gas in Madison nears a return to numbers a year ago, some drivers worry declining prices have a looming expiration date. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The car caught fire after striking...
nbc15.com
Rain & Snow Chances Today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kind of an up and down start to December in the first few days and it looks like the first full week will continue that trend. A couple of weak disturbances will impact southern Wisconsin through the middle of the week. Overall precipitation looks to be on the lighter side. Temperatures will generally be near to a few degrees above normal.
nbc15.com
Dane County awards $55,000 in Racial Equity and Social Justice grants to six local agencies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six local agencies are set to receive grants aimed to address systemic racial inequalities, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday. The Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion Partners and Equity (PIE) Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grants will address health, education, employment and criminal justice.
nbc15.com
WisDOT reminds drivers of safe driving tips ahead of winter weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With winter approaching, officials are warning residents of dangerous seasonal driving conditions. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is offering tips to drivers ahead of snow, sleet and ice this winter season. WisDOT reported more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin last winter.
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
nbc15.com
MPD cancels Silver Alert for Madison woman found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert Sunday morning after locating a Madison woman. MPD issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for a 62-year-old woman who was last seen on the west side of the city Saturday morning. The alert was canceled at around...
nbc15.com
Santa pays a visit to Cross Plains during drive-thru event
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend. Ahead of their 25th Christmas Concert, Madison Area Concert Handbell members shared it’s the group’s dedication to improving that has kept up their prestige for so long. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Volunteers with the...
nbc15.com
Fickell says Leonhard is still deciding his future at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Head Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell spoke with the media via Zoom on Sunday and said that he opened the door for Jim Leonhard to remain on Wisconsin’s staff, but Leonhard is weighing his options. “It’s kind of unique cause I was in a very...
nbc15.com
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns to the city
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The streets of downtown Waukesha lit up Sunday for the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade, a chance onlookers and participants say is a chance to retake the event. “We’re going to be laughing and crying at the same time and remembering, but we’re determined to be a...
nbc15.com
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend
Volunteers with the Madison Northside Business Association served up countless pancakes and endless smiles to Northside community members Saturday. The holiday season has officially kicked off in Cross Plains!. Madison College invites the public to celebrate Hmong New Year. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Madison College community spent their...
nbc15.com
Fundraising breakfast on Madison’s Northside brings Santa to town
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend. Ahead of their 25th Christmas Concert, Madison Area Concert Handbell members shared it’s the group’s dedication to improving that has kept up their prestige for so long. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The holiday season...
nbc15.com
UW Badgers Football will move forward without QB Graham Mertz
The Kiwanis club of Madison held its 98th Christmas Pageant at the Capitol. Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare. Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison this week. Waukesha Christmas Parade returns one year...
nbc15.com
Annual Christmas Pageant held at state capitol
Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare. Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison this week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Event organizers stressed new security measures and a float dedicated to the victims of...
nbc15.com
Badgers top Marquette 80-77 in I-94 rivalry
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team came out on top at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, taking down Marquette 80-77. The Badgers came to play in Milwaukee, shooting 69.6 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from the three in the first half of action. Sophomore Chucky...
nbc15.com
MPD arrests suspect in Lakeside St. homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in a homicide that happened on Lakeside St. two weeks ago. MPD announced Monday night that Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.
Comments / 0