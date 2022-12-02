Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s
The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
Draymond Green picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan: 'M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled'
Everyone has an opinion on the two-man race for the title of greatest NBA player of all time. Older players and fans tend to lean toward Michael Jordan. Younger ones might veer towards LeBron James. There is no consensus answer, and while James is still playing, his resume is still being written.
College basketball rankings: Big man Zach Edey one of the biggest reasons Purdue is off to 8-0 start
A lot of time and attention was spent this past offseason on the number of quality bigs returning to college basketball — guys like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. So far, though, Purdue's Zach Edey has been the best of the bunch. One month into a five-month season, he's inarguably the leading candidate for national player of the year.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
NBA fines Grizzlies star Ja Morant $35,000 for 'inappropriate language' toward referee
The NBA announced Saturday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" and for not leaving the court soon enough when he was ejected from the Grizzlies 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Morant...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game
Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards on the night, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates overall. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in the miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers did disappoint from a fantasy perspective, however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in a Week 14 road battle.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Manages helper Sunday
Lee notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Lee ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally. It's been 12 games since Lee scored a goal, and he has a passable six assists and 28 shots in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 68 shots, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests, but fantasy managers would obviously want to see him find twine soon.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with illness
Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness. Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Mississippi State cracks the top 10 of the updated Top 25 And 1
Mississippi State remains unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — but probably not for much longer. The Bulldogs should enter those rankings Monday considering they're now 8-0 with two wins over top-50 KenPom.com teams under first-year coach Chris Jans. How high will MSU be?. Not sure. But,...
Suns' Dario Saric: Posts season high in scoring
Saric recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 win over the Spurs. Saric was one of six Suns players to reach double figures in scoring in Sunday's win, setting a season high in scoring while connecting on a season-best mark from three. Saric has scored five or more points on three occasions this year.
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard upstages Stephen Curry with a performance he'll never forget
One week after draining a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to drop the Lakers, Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard put together a night against Stephen Curry and the Warriors on Monday that he won't ever forget. In leading Indiana, which was playing without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, to a 112-104 victory, Nembhard dropped 31 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds on five 3-pointers in 41 minutes, all of which go down as early career highs.
Trae Young on skipping Hawks game over reported issue with coach: Not as big of a deal 'if it stayed private'
When Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sat out Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, head coach Nate McMillan ascribed his absence to a "miscommunication." Now, thanks to a report from The Athletic, we have a better idea of what that miscommunication actually was. According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick,...
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again
Conley (leg) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley's absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a strained leg. Collin Sexton has seen an extended stint in the starting lineup as a result. Utah will not play again until Wednesday against the Warriors, so the veteran point guard will have some more time to heal before another potential return.
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not returning Sunday
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest at the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker was examined in the middle of the second quarter and eventually was deemed to have a right ankle injury, which won't allow him to log any more Week 13 action. Prior to his exit, he had three carries for 36 yards and didn't haul in his only target. With Travis Homer (illness) inactive and Rashaad Penny (ankle/fibula) on injured reserve, the Seahawks backfield has been whittled down to DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones.
No. 17 Duke meets Iowa at Madison Square Garden
No. 17 Duke has shown the ability to spread around its offense. Iowa has a go-to player who can be a difference-maker. The teams meet as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night in New York. "We've got a lot of young guys learning," Duke guard Jeremy Roach...
