KNOE TV8
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
The Strauss youth academy for the arts is preparing for its musical "A Christmas Carol". Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native. Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day. Updated: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST.
Aaron’s Aces: Kam Franklin, Zach White and Noah Lovelady
Monroe native, breast cancer survivor spreads awareness to younger generation. The Strauss youth academy for the arts is preparing for its musical "A Christmas Carol". Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native. Updated: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST.
“A Christmas Carol” is coming to Monroe this Dec. 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As Christmas approaches, The Strauss Youth Academy in Monroe is trying to help get people in the Christmas spirit by preparing to perform “A Christmas Carol” the musical. The musical depicts an iconic Christmas story that follows the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge. Scrooge is...
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
Top Christmas scams of 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, the International Association of Better Business Bureau (IABBB) has gathered information on all kinds of scams. Deal said many people locally still buy gift cards even though they can’t afford them. She said one woman who is...
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
NELA man accused of attempted second-degree murder of toddler
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Quintarion Connor, 20, after a toddler was brought into Richardson Medical Center unresponsive. On Dec. 2, 2022, RPSO posted on Facebook that Connor had been arrested and accused of attempted second-degree murder. Officials say the two-year-old was...
Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents across the twin cities got in the Christmas spirit throughout the day on Saturday for ‘‘Christmas on the River Festival Day.”. The festival started out with a 5k Run and 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The festival offered food trucks, festivities and live music in Alley Park from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
