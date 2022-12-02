ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting, victim identified

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

16-year-olds charged with shooting girl they said was fighting their sister: report

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, according to a story from WPXI. Citing court documents, the news outlet said witnesses told police that Raymur Sicklesmith, 16, and James Acklin, 16, got a gun and went to Frankstown Road in the city’s Homewood neighborhood to find the person they believed was responsible for fighting their 13-year-old sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man died after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened a little after 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Rhine Place. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said they detained a person of interest for questioning about the shooting. Police initially responded to the scene along Frankstown Avenue near North Lang Avenue and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide

It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County

Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Oliver Citywide student accused of trying to punch school counselor in the face

A Pittsburgh Public School student faces charges for allegedly trying to punch a staff member in the face. According to a criminal complaint, police say 18-year-old Jozlin Petite stormed into the counselor's office at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday and threw her laptop, phone and a lamp. When the counselor...

