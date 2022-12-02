Read full article on original website
Mother of 4-year-old killed in Pittsburgh shooting dies in hospital, grieving family speaks out
PITTSBURGH — “Kaari was the sweetest kid. All she ever did was laugh and smile and tell everyone, ‘I want to hug you,’” Dana Mitchell, Kamari’s grandmother told Channel 11. Between the tears and heartbreak over the last few days, Dana Mitchell keeps reliving...
Missing Robinson Township woman last seen in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is digging deeper into the investigation surrounding a woman whom police say was last seen in Brighton Heights. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, 60-year-old Sherri Keefer was last seen walking on California Avenue on the morning of Dec. 1. Investigators provided two photographs of...
SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting, victim identified
PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man hospitalized after shooting in North Versailles
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in North Versailles on Tuesday. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue at 4:34 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a 24-year-old man shot in...
wtae.com
One person in critical condition after North Versailles shooting
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were called to investigate a shooting in North Versailles on Tuesday evening. The shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue was reported just after 4:30 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found shot in the abdomen and taken to...
16-year-olds charged with shooting girl they said was fighting their sister: report
Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, according to a story from WPXI. Citing court documents, the news outlet said witnesses told police that Raymur Sicklesmith, 16, and James Acklin, 16, got a gun and went to Frankstown Road in the city’s Homewood neighborhood to find the person they believed was responsible for fighting their 13-year-old sister.
Mother dies after her 4-year-old died following shooting last week
The mother injured in a double shooting last week in Lincoln-Lemington has died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 21-year-old Temani Lewis.
wtae.com
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man died after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened a little after 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Rhine Place. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person...
wtae.com
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said they detained a person of interest for questioning about the shooting. Police initially responded to the scene along Frankstown Avenue near North Lang Avenue and...
butlerradio.com
After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide
It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
wtae.com
Mom of 4-year-old shot dead in Pittsburgh was set to go on trial for separate shooting in January
The search continued Monday for the person who shot and killed a 4-year-old girl in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Kaari Thompson died after being taken to the hospital. Her family remembered her Sunday night while holding a balloon release at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue right near where...
Men wanted for allegedly threatening female jitney driver with gun, forcing her to flee police
Arrest warrants have been issued for two men after a female jitney driver told police they threatened her life and forced her to flee a traffic stop. Tyler Johnson, 21, of West Mifflin, and Prentis Rose, 22, of Pittsburgh, are facing a list of charges including kidnapping for the alleged incident.
18-year-old student accused of hitting counselor at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old female student is facing charges of aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a counselor at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public School officials. Officials said the counselor has not chosen to seek medical attention at this time. In October, police say a 15-year-old...
wtae.com
69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
wtae.com
2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County
Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
PA Woman Missing Since BF Suicide Found Dead In Apparent Homicide: Police
A man who apparently committed suicide might have killed his girlfriend first, authorities believe. A hunter found the remains of 59-year-old Darlene Harbison over a hillside on Nichola Road in Worthington Township on Monday, Dec. 5, Allegheny County police announced around 3 p.m. The Frazer Township woman had been missing...
Family mourns 4-year-old girl who died after a shooting in Pittsburgh, asking community to change
PITTSBURGH — It was a very emotional night as family and friends came together to remember a 4-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Pittsburgh. Kaari Thompson was with her mother Thursday night when the two were shot on Lincoln Avenue. Thompson later died at a hospital. On...
‘It’s not fair’: Loved ones remember Cranberry Township man killed in suspected DUI crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Cranberry Township man is being remembered as the “very best.”. B.J. Forsyth, 46, was killed Sunday when police say a drunk man driving a U-Haul blew a stoplight on Route 19 and crashed into the car he was driving. The U-Haul driver, 34-year-old...
wtae.com
Oliver Citywide student accused of trying to punch school counselor in the face
A Pittsburgh Public School student faces charges for allegedly trying to punch a staff member in the face. According to a criminal complaint, police say 18-year-old Jozlin Petite stormed into the counselor's office at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday and threw her laptop, phone and a lamp. When the counselor...
Westmoreland man arrested for allegedly lying about military service, stealing coffee
A New Kensington man was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail on charges of retail theft and misrepresentation as a of member or veteran of the military after state police say he drank a coffee in a local Sheetz without paying for it. Employees of the Sheetz on Lincoln Highway...
