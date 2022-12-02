ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Spain have ‘nothing to celebrate’ despite evading path to Brazil, says Luis Enrique

By Paul MacInnes at Khalifa International Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1U0H_0jUVOuDt00
Spain head coach Luis Enrique talks to player Jordi Alba. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu said his side’s determination to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup meant their “intent manifested as a goal” as their winner was decided by the smallest of margins thanks to the intervention of VAR. The Spain coach Luis Enrique was far from happy, despite a second-placed finish in Group E meaning a potential quarter-final against Brazil is avoided.

Related: Japan shock Spain in controversial style to send Germany tumbling out

The ball had looked out of play to the naked eye when forward Kaoru Mitoma cut back for Ao Tanaka to score in the 51st minute. But VAR technology, aided by a sensor inside the ball, called the play in and Japan completed a three-minute turnaround, coming from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1 .

“Concerning that goal we were just playing to win”, Moriyasu said. “We think that our intent materialised as a goal. There is great technology nowadays for big football matches and if it was really out it would have been a goal kick. The judgment was that it was in and we respected that. We were willing to accept either way, but the final judgment was that it was in.”

Pos Team P GD Pts
1 Japan 3 1 6
2 Spain 3 6 4
3 Germany 3 1 4
4 Costa Rica 3 -8 3

Moriyasu dedicated a second shock victory of a chaotic Group E - following a similar comeback over Germany - to the people of Japan as the country became the second side from the Asian Football Confederation after Australia to make the round of 16.

“We played against Spain, one of the best teams in the world, and we knew before the game this was going to be very tough and difficult”, Moriyasu said. “There were many fans who came all way from Japan as well as those at home and our win is also owed to them. We are gifting this win to the people of Japan and we are very happy about it.”

Luis Enrique barked answers in his press conference after his team were ruffled out of their customary possession game and, in Enrique’s words, “dismantled”. He also acknowledged, however, that the route to the final had now changed for his team, due to the second-placed finish in the group.

Related: Simón plays Spain into trouble as Japan turn World Cup upside down again | Sid Lowe

“I am not happy at all. I never celebrate defeats”, he said. “In football you deserve it or not. Yes we qualified and I would have liked to be top but it was not possible because in five minutes they scored two goals and we were dismantled.

“We didn’t have any danger in the first half, but at half time I told them to be cautious because [Japan] didn’t have anything to lose. But we didn’t have good management, we collapsed and they could have scored two more. Brackets change and many things are different now but I have nothing to celebrate.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Deadline

Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital

Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
The Guardian

Tampax, stick to making tampons – and stop being creepy

You know what I would like a major manufacturer of tampons to do? Make tampons. You know what I wouldn’t like them to do? Make creepy sex jokes on Twitter. This is a not-so-subtle reference to Tampax, which caused large swathes of the internet to see red after an off-colour tweet last week. “You’re in their DMs,” Tampax tweeted. “We’re in them. We are not the same.”
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
The Guardian

Christine McVie obituary

Fleetwood Mac were Brit-rock stalwarts when, in 1974, they hit on the idea of pepping up their lineup. They invited a folky Californian, Lindsey Buckingham, to join, but he refused to come without his girlfriend, Stevie Nicks. The band agreed, on one condition: their sole female member, Christine McVie, had to feel comfortable with Nicks.
The Guardian

The Guardian

524K+
Followers
119K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy