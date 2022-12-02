ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDowell County granted federal relief funding following summer floods

By Izzy Post
 4 days ago

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Counties like McDowell County will now have disaster assistance after heavy flooding, landslides and mudslides tore up parts of the county.

Berwin and War were both hit hard by the summer storms in July.

Deputy Director at the McDowell County 911 Center, Robert Bowman, said hopefully this will help areas in need of assistance.

“Hopefully this money, the projects, you know, it’ll go to the state and the state will fund projects,” said Bowman. “It’ll go certain projects as you get your paperwork in to see how much, you know, they will pay. I’m not sure how that’ll work.”

Bowman added he hopes assistance will also go towards other states recently affected by harsh weather including Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

